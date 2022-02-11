19-Year-Old International U Student Killed Off Campus, SLCPD Continues Investigation

This story contains discussions of domestic violence.

On Feb. 11, 2022, in the afternoon, the University of Utah campus community was notified of the death of a 19-year-old international undergraduate student.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim was found unresponsive off campus when they went to perform a welfare check, responding to information from the U Police Department.

The SLCPD is currently investigating the situation which occurred the morning of Feb. 11. The victim’s name is not being released to the public yet, in order to first notify her family.

A statement from the U’s Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires and Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald said there is no ongoing threat to campus.

A 26-year-old U student, Haoyu Wang, was arrested for his involvement in the crime. Because of his romantic relationship with the victim, this case is currently being investigated as a domestic violence-related homicide.

“We know this news is difficult to process and will affect members of our campus community—especially those who are survivors or close to survivors of domestic violence,” the statement read.

The notification from the U urged anyone in need of support to use the resources and people around them for help.

“The death of any young person embarking on adult life is devastating,” the statement read. “And, unfortunately, domestic violence is more prevalent than many of us are aware, even among college students. On behalf of the university, we extend our heartfelt grief and sympathy to the family, friends and classmates of the victim during this incredibly difficult time.”

The U encourages students to reach out to various counseling and support services on campus including: the Center for Student Wellness, the University Counseling Center and Huntsman Mental Health Institute. The UCC and HMHI have 24/7 crisis lines.

On campus students can reach out to Housing and Residential Education and Mental Health First Responders. International students can contact the International Student and Scholar Services and U staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.

[email protected]

@chronykayleigh

[email protected]

@natalie__news