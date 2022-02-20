Salt Lake City’s Urban Flea Market

The Urban Flea Market brings on the best combination of sustainable shopping and style, making it the perfect meeting ground for young fashion gurus in Salt Lake City.

Sustainable Fashion in SLC

On the second Sunday of every month, The Gateway is the home to one of Salt Lake’s most popular weekend activities, the Urban Flea Market. Everywhere you turn, you’ll see uniquely styled pieces and head-to-toe outfits that give inspiration for days.

There are rows of vendors, selling items ranging from thrift, vintage or handmade clothing to jewelry, room decor and art pieces. Along with the variety that can be expected at the market, prices vary and can accommodate different budgets.

Being one of my personal favorite events, the Flea brings out the best on a Sunday morning or afternoon. Going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST, there is enough time to search the racks and check every booth at the year-long market.

As thrift and vintage shopping continues to grow in popularity in Salt Lake, both those from in or out of town get a taste of the magic of shopping within the artist community. The Urban Flea Market makes it easy to get into the scene and see what second-hand shopping is all about.

Younger Generations’ Involvement

Being a student in college, it’s hard to explore a new city when all of your time is consumed by work. Having the market once a month and on a Sunday allows for more flexibility, giving students more of an opportunity to attend without having to worry about their class schedules.

With not as many opportunities on campus to get involved in the fashion industry, the indoor/outdoor market space provides an occasion to network with those attending and working at the Flea.

The Flea Market represents everything good about the culture of fashion in Salt Lake City. As more people from Generation Z start to become more aware of the importance of sustainability, especially in fashion, the Urban Flea Market offers young people a way to experiment in both sustainable fashion and different styles.

Many vendors also being a part of the younger generations illuminates the relevance of design and aesthetics to today’s youth in Utah. More people are starting to dress up according to trends seen on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, bringing more of an appeal to flea markets and consignment shopping.

Something for Everyone

Whether you’re invested in fashion or not, the market is for everyone and all different styles. Dressing for function, fashion or both, you’re guaranteed to find something cool. The Flea Market is all about creativity, creating an enjoyable and inviting ambiance that’s absolutely irresistible to stay away from. What better way to end your weekend and start the new week off with a bang?

To find out more about the Urban Flea Market, click here.

