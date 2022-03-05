Empty Seats and Unopposed Races: VanderToolen Ticket Wins ASUU Presidency, Encourages More People to Get Involved

After three weeks of campaigning, the VanderToolen Ticket, composed of Taylor VanderToolen, Ashlee Roberts and Benvin Lozada, were named the 2022-23 ASUU president elects.

They ran unopposed and 1,660 students casted votes for the ticket, with 1,973 students voting in the race altogether.

“We, as a ticket, are grateful to the student body for entrusting us to represent them,” the ticket said in a written statement.

Unsafe U does not endorse the ticket, with 60% of respondents, who evaluated and scored the ticket’s responses to a series of questions, saying they would vote no confidence — 313 students ended up doing so.

The VanderToolen Ticket said the upcoming months will include discussions with Utah leadership, student organizations and other campus partners.

“We have big plans for making ASUU serve students better, but these plans are only as good as the input we get from you, the students,” the ticket said. “We have been elected to represent you, the student body.”

The VanderToolen ticket did not have an opponent in the race, but they were not the only race to be unopposed. Only one race out of all senate, assembly, presidential and attorney general had more than one person or ticket run. Several seats were left unfilled as well because no one ran for them.

Elections Director Andrew Stender said they were out meeting with students every day to educate them on what ASUU is and what they were voting for.

“I feel like it was a positive turnout considering many races were uncontested,” Stender said in an email interview.

The VanderToolen ticket also encouraged students to get involved with their administrations.

“We need your help, given the many vacancies in ASUU that need to be filled,” they said. “We ask that those interested reach out to fill a position in the senate, assembly or our administration. We can not do this alone.”

Stender said students who are interested in serving in the assembly and senate seats can contact Student Governance Advisor Chelsea Liston via email at [email protected].

The results for both senate and assembly elections are as follows.

Attorney General

Tracey Mai ran uncontested.

College of Architecture and Planning

Senate: Chris Pykins ran uncontested.

David Eccles School of Business

Senate: Max Hernandez-Nietling ran uncontested.

Assembly: Jaysen Jensen ran uncontested.

College of Engineering

Senate: Maggie Pozo ran uncontested.

Assembly: Suvam Biswas ran uncontested.

College of Health

Assembly: Emma Ross ran uncontested.

College of Science

Senate: Muskan Walia ran uncontested.

Assembly: CJ Reid ran uncontested.

College of Social and Behavioral Science

Senate: Mikaila McIntyre won over Dillon Renfro and Patrick Lowry with 43.77% of the vote.

Assembly: Peyton Kosman ran uncontested.

Undergraduate Studies

Senate: Holden Cheney ran uncontested.

There are empty senate seats for the School for Cultural and Social Transformation, School of Dentistry, College of Education, College of Fine Arts, College of Health, College of Humanities, S.J. Quinney College of Law, School of Medicine, College of Mines and Earth Sciences, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and College of Social Work.

There are empty assembly seats for the College of Architecture and Planning, David Eccles School of Business, School for Cultural and Social Transformation, School of Dentistry, College of Education, College of Engineering, College of Fine Arts, College of Health, College of Humanities, S.J. Quinney College of Law, School of Medicine, College of Mines and Earth Sciences, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Science, College of Social and Behavioral Science, College of Social Work and Undergraduate studies.

This article was updated on March 5, 2022 to clarify that Unsafe U did not encourage students to vote “no confidence,” but rather did not endorse the ticket, with 60% of respondents who evaluated responses from the VanderToolen ticket saying they would vote “no confidence.”