Utah Lacrosse Defeats First Conference Opponent Air Force 10-8

University of Utah mens’s lacrosse team players defend during an NCAA game vs. Bellarmine University at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utah played in its first ASUN conference game over the week against Air Force. The Utes were able to pick up the road win 10-8 to start 1-0 in conference play with an overall record of 5-3.

Nine different players were able to score in this match. Utah had 35 total shots with 21 on goal in what was a hard-fought battle from beginning to end.

Game Recap

Zion Dechesere got the Utes rolling with a clutch save that turned into offense right out of the gate. Jared Andreala would score a shot off a rebound to put the Utes up 1-0, only a few minutes into the first quarter. Dechesere would have four saves in the first and was a primary reason Utah was up 2-1 at the end of the first. Koa Todd would score the second goal in the period for the Utes.

Quarter number two saw more offense as Air Force got off to a quick start to go up 3-2. Ruben Santana would score to even things up and Cody Hart gave Utah a one-point lead shortly after. MJ McMahon would score late in the second to give Utah a two-point advantage that would quickly be cut to just one by Air Force.

Out of the half, both teams got out to a slow start. Neither team would score until about the five-and-a-half-minute mark. A flurry of goals from the Utes would give them a four-point advantage heading into the final period of play. Air Force would score late in the quarter to make it just a three-goal deficit.

The final quarter would find Utah defending its lead as Air Force cut the margin to only two goals. Peter Hagan and Branden Wilson would score clutch goals to seal the game for Utah giving them enough cushion to win 10-8.

Stat Sheet

Todd would score two goals on the day which would be his first career multi-goal affair. Josh Stout put up solid numbers with a goal and two assists. Andreala would also have a goal with a couple of ground balls.

Additionally, Santana would have a goal and two assists as well. Rylan Lemons led the team in ground balls with four and Samuel Cambere would have a team-best three turnovers while wreaking havoc all day defensively.

Dechesere would be a huge reason Utah won today with late-game heroics to hold off the offensive barrage coming from Air Force. He made some clutch saves to slow doing their attack just enough to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

What’s Next?

Utah will play Cleveland State next Saturday, April 9. The start time is 10 a.m. MDT. This will be their second conference game as they will look to improve to 2-0.

[email protected]

@wittwerblake