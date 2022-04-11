Another Rough Weekend for Utah Women’s Tennis as Men Split the Weekend

The Utah women’s tennis player and University of Utah junior Anastasia Goncharova celebrates her win in singles against the New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah women’s tennis team faced Oregon last weekend with Arizona and Arizona State this weekend while the men’s team also played against Arizona and Arizona State.

Utah Women vs. Oregon

The Utah women faced Oregon, at home on April 1 at 1:30 p.m. The matchday started with doubles as Utah’s Madeline Lamoreaux and Emily Dush lost to Oregon’s Allison Mulville and Myah Petchey 3-6.

Utes Linda Huang and Madison Tattini pulled it back as they beat Oregon’s Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral 6-4. Anastasia Goncharova and Lindsay Hung of Utah came through as they beat the Duck’s Ares Teixido Garcia and Karin Young 7-5, securing the doubles point for the Lady Utes.

With the doubles point in Utah’s possession, the Utes started singles strong as Hung beat Teixido Garcia 6-3 and 6-1 but Tattini then lost to Martinez Moral 2-6 and 3-6. Dush fell to Petchey 4-6 and 2-6, but Ute Anya Lamoreaux won her match against Mulville 6-2 and 6-3. Huang lost a close one to Luescher 6-7(8) and 3-6 and Goncharova lost to Young in a three-set match 6-4, 4-6 and 4-6, giving Oregon the singles point and the win.

Utah Women vs. Arizona

The following weekend, the Utah women faced Arizona on April 8 at 1:30 p.m. Dush and M. Lamoreaux lost the first doubles match of the day against Arizona’s Kayla Wilkins and Khim Iglupas 5-7. However, the Utes went on to clinch the doubles point as Huang and Tattini beat Arizona’s Kirsten Prelle and Salma Ziouti 7-6(7) and Hung and Goncharova took down Arizona’s Belen Nevenhoven and Kayla Meraz 7-6(7).

The Utes started singles off with a loss as Dush fell to Wilkins 2-6 in both sets while Goncharova also lost to Iglupas 4-6 and 5-7. Tattini lost to Prelle in a three-match set 6-1, 0-6, and 3-6.

Huang kept the comeback alive, beating Ziouti 7-6 (7) and 7-5 while A. Lamoreaux won her three-match set against Nevenhoven 2-6, 6-4, and 6-2. Sadly, it wasn’t enough as Hung lost a three-match set against Wildcat’s Midori Castillo-Meza 4-6, 6-4 and 3-6.

Utah Women vs. Arizona State

In the final match of the weekend, the Utah women faced Arizona State on April 10 at 11 a.m. Huang and Tattini lost the first doubles match of the day against Arizona State’s Patricija Spaka and Domenika Turkovic 1-6. Arizona State went on to clinch the doubles point as Dush and M. Lamoreaux fell to Sun Devil’s Giulia Morlet and Sedona Gallagher 1-6.

The Utes started singles off with a loss as Hung fell to Gallagher 2-6 and 0-6 while A. Lamoreaux also lost to Arizona State’s Marianna Argyokastriti 3-6 and 1-6. Huang pulled it back beating Morlet 6-4 and 7-5.

Tattini lost to Spaka 6-7 (7) and 0-6 while Dush won her three-match set against Turkovic 6-3, 2-6, and 6-3. Goncharova won a three-match set against Sun Devil’s Cali Jankowski 7-6 (8), 5-7 and 10-8 but it still wasn’t enough as the Sun Devils snuck away with the win.

Moving to 13-10 on the year, the Lady Utes continue on their downward slope heading into the Pac-12 Championships. However, they do have one more match as they will face Colorado at home on April 16 at noon.

Utah Men vs. Arizona

The Utah men faced Arizona away on April 8 at 2 p.m. Starting with doubles, Utah’s Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula fell to Arizona’s Carlos Hassey and Gustaf Strom 2-6. Arizona clinched the doubles point as Ute’s Mathias Gavelin and Jayson Blando lost to Arizona’s Connor Olsen and Colton Smith 3-6. Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin of Utah had their match go unfinished against Wildcat’s Jonas Ziverts and Herman Hoeyeraal, 4-5.

Arizona swept singles as Bastias lost to Smith 1-6 in both sets, Gavelin faced Arizona’s Filip Malbasic losing 3-6 and 0-6, and Caula fell to Hoeyeraal 0-6 and 3-6.

Utah Men vs. Arizona State

The Utes looked to bounce back against Arizona State. The Utah men faced the Sun Devils away on April 10 at 1 p.m. Starting with doubles, Gavelin and Blando lost to Arizona State’s Fabien Salle and Nicola Cigna 2-6.

Arizona State secured the doubles point as Bastias and Caula fell to Sun Devil’s Christian Lerby and George Stoupe 3-6. Capalbo and Espin had their match go unfinished against Arizona State’s Murphy Cassone and Jacob Bullard, 4-3.

The Utes started singles with a loss as Capalbo fell to Cassone 1-6 in both sets but Gavelin pulled it back beating Bullard 6-3 and 6-1, while Caula beat Arizona State’s Max McKennon 6-2 and 6-1. Utah’s Bruno Krenn beat Stoupe 6-4 and 7-5 and Espin secured the singles point and the win defeating Salle 6-4 and 7-6(7).

The Utah men fought hard this weekend moving to 19-5 on the year. The Utes will be home next as they face USC on April 15 at 3 p.m. and then go on to face UCLA on April 17 at 2 p.m.

