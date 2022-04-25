Utah Track and Field Dominates After Rain Delay

The University of Utah and Weber State host the Spring Classic at the McCarthy track & field in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Photo by Kiffer Creveling | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The Utah track and field team headed down to Provo for the Robinson Invitational for the weekend. Though the first day of the invitational was canceled due to weather, athletes were still able to compete Saturday in several events.

The first event that the Utes competed in was the 4x100m crew event where Kelise Davis, Maya LeBar, Megan Rose and Lauren O’Banion kept a pace of 48.04. After the 4x100m crew event, the mile event was up next which several Utes competed in. Ellie Lundgreen ran the event in 5:12.70, Maddie Reed came in at 5:13.48, Chloe Kockler had a time of 5:17.58 and Kennedy Powell came in with a time of 5:27.97.

Rachel Whipple competed in the 100m hurdles event where she came in with a time of 14.86. In the 400m hurdles, Bailey Kealamakia came in with a time of 1:01.98 and took sixth overall in the event.

Makenna McCloy sprinted the 400m event where she came in at 58.90. Rose competed in the 100m sprint where she came in with a time of 13.35. Maren Busath ran the 800m event where she came in with a time of 2:26.37.

The next event was the 200m sprint where McCloy clocked in at 25.18. Lauren O’Banion clocked in at 25.35 and Rose clocked in as the last Ute at 25.98.

Delaney Gates competed in the hurdles event where she jumped 5.03m on her final attempt. Gates competed in the triple jump where she jumped 10.33m on her final attempt.

The Utes had a solid showing this weekend as they prepare to head to Iowa for the Drake Relays next weekend.

