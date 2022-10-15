Utah Cross Country Takes 8th Place Among Stacked Field at the Nuttycombe Invitational
October 15, 2022
The University of Utah cross country team returned to the Upper Midwest after a huge win in the Roy Griak Invite three weeks ago to compete in the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday.
The No. 12 Utes finished eighth out of 36 schools in a very tough pool at the event. Twenty of the top 30 ranked schools in the country competed on Friday. This includes four of the top five ranked teams: No. 1 NC State, No. 2 New Mexico, No. 4 Northern Arizona and No. 5 BYU.
Previously for the Utes
The Utes finished first in the Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 23, both as a team and individually. Emily Venters led the way in St. Paul, winning the race with a time of 20:33.2. Utah had a few weeks to rest up and prepare for this week’s Nuttycombe Invitational.
Nuttycombe Invitational Results
The Utes sent a total of twelve runners to Wisconsin, with eight competing in the 6k championship and four competing in the 6k B race.
Senior Emily Venters continued her hot start to the season for the Utes on Friday, finishing sixth overall in the 6k championship with a 20:02.9, just 0.2 seconds behind fifth place. Junior Simone Plourde came in next for the Utes with a time of 20:16.3, placing her 22nd overall at the event. Plourde’s performance towards the end of the race was impressive to say the least, as she gained 15 spots in the final 2 kilometers. She set a new personal record in the 6k with the effort.
Third and fourth for Utah were Keelah Barger and Ariel Keklak, with times of 20:32.0 and 20:35.7, respectively. This was a busy part of the race, with eleven spots between them despite finishing mere seconds of each other.
“Keelah Barger was tough for us again today … did a great job being tough and hanging on,” said Utes head coach Kyle Kepler. “Ariel Keklak was our number four today and I thought she ran maybe one of the best races she’s run in a Utah uniform the last couple of years. Really, really tough and ran smart.”
Freshman Erin Vringer finished 171st with a time of 21:21.3 in her second collegiate race for the Utes. Morgan Jensen came in with a time of 21:42.6. Lauren Peterson and Karli Branch finished at 21:49.8 and 21:51.8 respectively, rounding out the Utah lineup in the championship race.
The Utes also sent four runners to the B race in Verona. Kylie Hartnett led the way at 22:01.7, finishing in 51st overall. Maddie Reed finished 66th with a time of 22:13.7. After finishing first among Utah runners earlier this season at the UVU Invitational. Brooke Manson and Claire Rusovick finished with times of 22:34.2 and 22:54.5, respectively.
Next Up for the Utes
Utah comes home from Wisconsin with a quick turnaround, hosting the Utah Open this upcoming Thursday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. MDT. The race will take place at Sunnyside Park and is free for all spectators.