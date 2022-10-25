Dayglow Makes an Appearance at the Union

Sloan Struble, also known as indie artist Dayglow, took the stage at The Union on Oct. 19 to perform his newest album “People In Motion.”

Sunny Boy

“It feels good to be home Salt Lake City!” said Jack Rutter, a.k.a. Ritt Momney. Rutter grew up and resides in Salt Lake City but is on the road as the opening act for Dayglow. He opened the stage by playing his poem-like song “Intro” from his latest album “Sunny Boy.” Momney then hyped up the crowd by performing his song “Sometime,” transcending you to another world with his catchy bass line as well as his popular cover of “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae which blew up on TikTok during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. His voice and stage presence instantly caught my attention, welcoming the audience with his warm energy and a voice like honey that keeps you wanting more. Ritt Momney is the definition of a sunny boy.

Dayglow Lights Up the Room

“Five years ago I made an album alone in my bedroom called ‘Fuzzybrain,'” Struble said. “Never would I imagine I would fill a room full of people or even a room like this.” Back in 2018, Struble was in his senior year of high school when he created and debuted his album “Fuzzybrain” as the artist Dayglow. A few years later he is now performing his third album “People In Motion” at The Union center here in Salt Lake City.

“Dayglow, Dayglow, Dayglow!” chanted the crowd as we patiently waited in anticipation. The lights dimmed down and suddenly the room glowed red and pink from the reflection of the stage’s background. Dayglow comes out rocking with his song “Radio” which instantly got the crowd dancing. With lyrics “On the radio, you just listen to music” and “The world keeps spinning forever,” it definitely captured the excitement of being at a concert and living in the moment.

Summer Nostalgia

One of my favorite moments was when Dayglow covered “Funkytown” by Lipps, which got the crowd cheering and clapping together. He then smoothly transitioned “Funkytown” into his own song “Medicine,” which shares a similar 80s beat that makes you want to bust a move on the dancefloor.

It was almost the end of the night and the crowd’s feelings of sweat and exhaustion were palpable, but many were not ready to leave without hearing Dayglow’s most popular hit, “Can I Call You Tonight?” Dayglow strums the guitar to the intro of the iconic tune which got the crowd cheering. I first heard this song back in the summer of 2020 when it trended on TikTok. With recognizable lyrics of “Can I call you tonight? I’m tryna make up my mind, could you tell me what’s real?” the song captures youth and nostalgia of a summer night. It brings up an eerie feeling of the early pandemic when we were all questioning if we would ever get to experience live music again. One could feel the energy and anticipation for Dayglow who did not disappoint.

