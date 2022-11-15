Cushman: Caring About Comfort Will Create Safer, More Compassionate Workspaces

Today’s young adults experience high levels of stress and distrust. Gen-Z scored higher in levels of depression, loneliness and other mental health struggles than other age groups in the American Psychological Association’s 2020 Stress in America report. Events that have shaped our generation, from the Great Recession, when we were young, to COVID-19 in the last few years, have potentially contributed to these statistics. Regardless, young adults are searching for comfort and stability in a society that often lets us down or neglects our needs and safety. Our search for comfort has become evident in growing trends of athleisure, going braless and nostalgia culture. But perhaps one of the biggest areas of consequence for my generation’s preoccupation with comfort will be in labor and workers’ rights.

A future where we value comfort and stability will promote compassionate, fair and safe workplaces for generations to come.

Higher Workplace Expectations

The value today’s young adults place on comfort has resulted in greater expectations at work. A study from the Great Place to Work Institute found that Gen-Z workers reported less satisfaction with wages, diversity and emotional health in work environments than older age groups. Where previous generations were more satisfied with working conditions, our generation expects more from employers. At work, young people want higher wages, more mental health accommodations and a better work-life balance.

For people in my generation, however, these comforts go beyond simple wants or preferences. Our standards can make the difference between us staying at or leaving a job. Young workers denounce the idea of grind culture. Because we value comfort, we’ll leave a job that makes us feel uncomfortable and unsupported.

Former University of Utah student Amy Cyr explained that our lives “aren’t what our parents grew up with.” To her, the American dream feels like a lie when despite all her hard work, she can’t afford a house, travel or basic necessities. This disillusionment has impacted where and how she’s willing to work, with comfort being key to her remaining at a job.

Changing Work Dynamics

As a result of these higher expectations, workplace dynamics have seen a shift. A New York Times article detailed employer experiences with candid young workers. One boss described an employee asking to leave for the day after completing her tasks, despite having not finished the typical nine to five schedule. Another woman, an entry-level employee, told the founder and chief executive of JUV Consulting that the company’s marketing didn’t align with her progressive values.

As a young worker herself, Cyr understands these employees and spoke about her own unique work dynamic. To her, having a caring and understanding boss makes a world of difference. In old jobs, though, she felt “demotivated, devalued and underappreciated,” and, as a result, wasn’t dedicated to her job.

These examples illustrate how Gen-Z workers are willing to speak out against rigid work schedules and dynamics. And we should seek out companies and organizations that offer more compassion. Rather than feeling grateful to work at all, we want to work somewhere where we can set our schedules, make enough money to live comfortably and have flexibility to meet our personal needs. We don’t care about workplace hierarchy or traditional professionalism. We care about comfort, and we deserve to see it from our employers. So yes, we will demand it.

Impact on Politics

This attitude naturally extends to our politics as well. Young people are much more likely to support progressive labor policies and workplace changes that accommodate people’s needs. For instance, young people are much more likely to support unions and labor movements. In fact, 77% of young adults support unions. Additionally, CNN reports that more young laborers, particularly in media and service sectors, have a growing interest in joining labor movements.

Beyond this, as more Gen-Z individuals become old enough to vote and join the workforce, movements for paid family leave and free period products in workplace bathrooms are expanding.

Another comfort-focused movement is the CROWN Act. Created in 2019, the act aims to end race-based hair discrimination at schools and workplaces. Young people by and large support progressive policies like these. The value we place on comfort extends beyond our individual experience to policies that create safer and more comfortable workplaces for everyone.

Our demand for individual comfort and support for broader movements will create workplaces where employees receive fairer treatment, more respect and spaces where diverse identities can feel safe. I want a future where I can feel comfortable and safe at my job. I want everyone to feel that way. The value our generation places on comfort is and will continue to take us in that direction.

[email protected]

@cushman_kcellen