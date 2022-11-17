‘Wakanda Forever’ Beautifully Honors Late Chadwick Boseman

“Black Panther” is back on the big screen with sequel “Wakanda Forever,” mourning the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman and gaining exploration of new nations and greater representation of Black female characters.

A True Commemoration of Boseman’s Legacy

As the cast, crew and fans of the 2018 Marvel triumph “Black Panther” grieved the loss of its star, movie writer and director Ryan Coogler was dealt an ineffable task. Coogler had already completed his screenplay for the sequel to “Black Panther” when Boseman tragically passed away in 2020. Instead of scrapping the movie altogether, Coogler rewrote the script in a way that delicately paid homage to Boseman and to his beloved character King T’Challa.

The movie opens with those closest to T’Challa dealing with his untimely passing. Their grief is palpable, in part due to the fact that the actors playing these characters were drawing on their real-life loss of a dear friend. T’Challa’s grand memorial service in Wakanda was followed by a celebration of his life in the streets that included singing and dancing. This scene felt like a true commemoration of Boseman’s legacy.

A Personification of Strength

With King T’Challa gone, the women of his family must come together to protect Wakanda from a new enemy. If “Black Panther” was a groundbreaking celebration of Black culture as a whole, “Wakanda Forever” zeroes in to celebrate Black women.

The incomparable Angela Bassett reprised her role as Queen Romanda, shining as matriarch of not only her family but also of her nation. Princess Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, has the unbearable job of stepping up to help lead while facing personal anguish. In a similar way to her character, Wright must step up from a supporting character to a leading role, yet she does so with the strength and grace that was imbued in Princess Shuri. The result is the Wakandan army, headed by General Okoye, being fiercer than ever. The movie in full serves as a personification of strength with a true ensemble cast of beautifully dynamic Black women.

Representation in Film

The women of Wakanda are not the only way Coogler embodies representation in the film. The newly introduced nation of Talokan shines a brilliant light on Mesoamerican culture. Talokan’s leader Namor offers viewers an insight into Mayan history with his villain-making backstory. Though as a viewer I was empathetic to Namor, my one qualm with the movie is that with a runtime of two hours and 41 minutes his background felt a bit underdeveloped. I felt that there are plot points that could have been reworked in order to better explore the characters of this newly introduced warring nation.

Cinematic Memorial

Overall this highly anticipated follow-up to “Black Panther” not only gives Marvel lovers the action they’ve become accustomed to, but also provides a cinematic memorial to Boseman. This was a tribute to a fallen creative unlike one I’ve seen before. Primarily through the fierce unapologetic Black female warriors, this film explored how grief can consume and transform those who are experiencing it.

Mark a full evening off of your calendar, grab a pack of tissues with the gas station candy you plan to sneak in your pockets and get ready for an emotional action-packed adventure.

