Suspects+Sought+After+Early+Morning+Student+Apartment+Break-In

On Jan. 3, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. a campus-wide alert was released to members of the campus community regarding a break-in of an apartment at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments.

The campus alert said the break-in occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m on Jan. 3, 2023. The alert is a part of the emergency response system that is federally enforced.

“You are receiving this message because federal law requires institutions of higher education to alert the campus community when certain crimes occur on or near certain campus property that presents a serious or ongoing threat,” the alert read.

There is at least one suspect, a male and possibly a second suspect who is a female. The police said the male suspect is six feet tall, in the age range of 20-30, wearing a dark hoodie at the time, and has an average build.

According to the alert, “no physical injuries occurred, and no property was taken.”

The suspect took off when he spotted a resident of the apartment complex and has not been caught. More updates will be released as more information comes out. Updates can be found on Campus Alert.

To sign up for future campus updates, you can go to their website. Moving forward, campus police will be patrolling the area more heavily and frequently. If you know anything about this break-in, call campus police at 801-585-2677.

Community members who have been affected by this or know someone who has can reach out to victim advocates with the Center for Student Wellness and University Department of Public Safety. Students who have been impacted can also reach out to various mental health resources on campus.

