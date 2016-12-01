H2H: Efficacy of the Electoral College?

Keep the College, Needs Alteration

Nicholas Coleman, Kyle Ruscigno

Although commonly forgotten, election days rarely represent the total amount of ballots cast; rather, with the advent of early voting, it can take nearly a week to count each ballot. As the final tallies for the 2016 election begin to stream in, Hillary Clinton’s popular vote lead is quickly approaching one percent over Donald Trump. Yet, as the Washington Post reports, “…there have been only five occasions when a closely divided popular vote and the electoral vote have failed to point in the same direction.” Indeed, to locate a specific instance where the popular vote and electoral vote diverged so significantly, you’d have to look back on the election of 1888.

The late period of the 19th century was beset by social and economic strain. President William Henry Harrison, who won the election despite losing the popular vote, could attribute his victory to the support of factory workers and protection of United States industry through tariffs. Additionally, the Democratic party was being assailed by a populist movement. Although separated by more than a century, significant disdain for the economy and demands to place American interests first similarly describe the 2016 election.

Periods of political turmoil are what the electoral college was designed to accommodate. Through dividing the electorate into regions, which experience vastly different economic and social realities, candidates cannot ignore issues affecting various area without risking loss. Therefore, even the smallest of populations are given representation on a national level. This leads to the creation of swing states, which have changed significantly over the years. In 1988, California voted safe Republican, while Texas once voted Democrat. These states have greatly impacted the dynamics of campaigning, shifting the focus candidates must give to various regions of the U.S.

One particular instance of this occurred in 2004, when president George W. Bush swung West Virginia, narrowly beating John Kerry. Despite the state’s relatively few electoral votes, it became a critical factor in a decisive election. Democrats who believed that W.Va. would inherently support Kerry paid a significant price for their assumptions. Indeed, the electoral college allows states to disassociate from the party they’ve previously supported. When voters lose confidence in the ruling party, they become curious of other prospects — this allows both sides to establish an argument over which proposals are best to provide relief.

Therefore, the electoral college system forces candidates to speak to those who are disaffected by national politics, rather than those who are living comfortably. The swing states of the 2016 election reflect this ideology. The Midwestern states that secured Trump’s victory — Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan — are ones where industrial workers have been stuck in a state of economic stagnation. They are also places where the social fabric has unraveled in the face of the technological revolution. The Trump campaign recognized this trend and dedicated immense resources to campaigning in the Midwest. Clinton, who assumed that these states would vote safely Democrat, lost to her Republican opponent.

Yet, the electoral college promotes more than the shifting of swing states; alternatively, it follows the same rationale as the United States Senate. Regardless of population, each state is given two senators. If the U.S. eliminated the electoral college and instituted a direct national election, candidates would have little incentive to focus on smaller states. Rather, the population-dense east and west coasts would be given the most attention. Thus, while it’s true that California will always have more electoral votes than New Hampshire, small states have proven to be the difference in numerous elections.

Eliminating the electoral college would present a host of various issues, including a violation of the founders’ intentions. The U.S. is not a direct democracy, and the electoral college is an ingenious method of preserving this delicate balance of power. During an election, there are essentially two phases: one) Voting-eligible citizens cast their ballots for a candidate (in each state, except for Maine and Nebraska, the election is winner-take-all); and two) Appointed electoral college members to vote for the president. Although they are not necessarily bound to vote for a particular party, only one percent of the time has an elector chosen not to vote in line with the selected candidate.

The electoral college creates a race that orients itself around states, rather than large swathes of the population. Following Clinton’s devastating loss, many have insisted that a national popular vote should replace the electoral system. However, as the National Review reports, “With NPV…in 2004, the pact would have required California to appoint 55 Republican electors for George W. Bush, even though John Kerry won 54 percent of the California vote because Bush won the nationwide popular vote.” Therefore, a national popular vote would likely conflict with the consensus of voters in numerous states.

While the idea of abolishing the electoral college appeared beneficial following Trump’s victory, this would be a terrible mistake. Instead of ending a system in place for nearly two centuries, as Politico writes, “…one idea worth considering is to shift away from winner-take-all…to a proportional allocation of electors…” This solution would’ve allowed Clinton to gain small victories, rather than losing the entire electorate by a small margin. Reforming the electoral college in this manner would allow candidates to benefit equally from states. Otherwise, a shift away from the electoral college could lead to complete political turmoil.

