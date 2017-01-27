‘Utah Ballet II’: A Collection of Stories

Gabrielle Lamb and Katie Scherman are the guest artists for “Utah Ballet II,” opening Feb. 2 in the Marriott Center for Dance. The performance will be a fusion of classical and contemporary work.

Katie Scherman is a ballerina originally from California. She has danced all over the country for companies as classical as American Ballet Theater and as innovative as Alonzo King’s LINES; she is even a founding member of Zhukov Dance Theater and was nominated for the Isadora Duncan Award. In 2009 she received the Princess Grace award in dance.

This dancer has worked all over the world, fusing all kinds of innovative contemporary works and presenting classics.

Emily Lowe, a dancer to be featured in Gabrielle Lamb’s piece, spoke of the “artistic freedom” that the dancers are given to move using the choreographers ground work as “inspiration for self-choreographed phrases.”

Emily also talked about the diversity of the show and how “every single piece is completely different” and “brings something new to the table.” It shows the flexibility of the dancer not just physically but expressively and artistically.

The show is not a single style or genre but a collection of unique pieces. Each piece “tells its own unique story and the dancers all play a role in how it’s interpreted.” “Utah Ballet II” promises to be unique and interesting with world class choreographers.

The show opens on Feb. 2 and will only run for three days, the first showing at 5:30 p.m., then 7:30 p.m. each evening with an additional matinee on the final performance day at 2 p.m. Students with their ArtsPass (UID) get in free.