Utah vs Oregon State Photo Gallery

Ute Jayce Johnson backs down against Beaver Drew Eubanks during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
Ute Sedrick Barefield drives past Beaver Gligorije Rakocevic during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
The Utah Utes vs. the Oregon State Beavers during the first half of NCAA basketball in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
The Utah Utes vs. the Oregon State Beavers during the first half of NCAA basketball in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
Lorenzo Bonam (15) Dribbles down court at The University of Utah Vs. Oregon State at the Huntsman Center January 28, 2017. Michael Adam Fondren for the Daily Utah Chronicle.
Gabe Bealer (30) dribbles into the Oregon State defense. The University of Utah Vs. Oregon State at the Huntsman Center January 28, 2017. Michael Adam Fondren for the Daily Utah Chronicle.
Kyle Kuzma (35) brings the ball down court. The University of Utah Vs. Oregon State at the Huntsman Center January 28, 2017. Michael Adam Fondren for the Daily Utah Chronicle.
Davids Collette (13) dunks the ball during the first half. The University of Utah Vs. Oregon State at the Huntsman Center January 28, 2017. Michael Adam Fondren for the Daily Utah Chronicle.
Kyle Kuzma (35) scoring a fast break basket. The University of Utah Vs. Oregon State at the Huntsman Center January 28, 2017. Michael Adam Fondren for the Daily Utah Chronicle.
Tyler Rawson (21) going for a dunk in the first half. The University of Utah Vs. Oregon State at the Huntsman Center January 28, 2017. Michael Adam Fondren for the Daily Utah Chronicle.
Utes David Collete backs down against Beaver Gligorije Rakocevic during the Utah Utes 78-87 vs. Oregon State Beavers NCAA men’s basketball
Ute Jayce Johnson (34) attempts to block Beaver Drew Eubanks (12) during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
Beaver Chris Eubanks goes in for a shot against Ute Jayce Johnson (34) during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
Ute Devon Daniels attempts to block a shot attempt by Beaver Stephen Thompson Jr during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
Ute Gabe Bealer blocks a shot attempt by Beaver Drew Eubanks during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
Ute JoJo Zamora makes a layup during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
Ute Sedrick Barefield attempts a shot over Jaquori McLaughlin during the Utah Utes 78-86 victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Huntsman Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Rishi Deka, Daily Utah Chronicle)
