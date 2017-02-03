Red Rocks Working on the Finer Details

As the U gymnastics team sits at the top of the Pac-12, they aren’t alone. Cal is right there with them as both squads are undefeated. Both of these nationally ranked teams will be featured this Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Huntsman Center, and the winner of the meet will sit atop the standings by itself.

“We are all excited to come back to our home crowd,” said junior Kari Lee. “We have a little group that travels with us, but it will be nice to have our home-turf crowd. I know we have had a couple of injuries, so I’m excited to see what we can do with our depth, and how we can pull together.”

After beating Washington in the first Pac-12 meet of the season with a score of 197.15, the Red Rocks stayed at No. 4 in the nation for the second week in a row. However, with two season-ending injuries looming over the team, co-head coach Megan Marsden thinks this week is another opportunity to improve on the finer details in hopes of getting another high score.

Although Utah is ranked No. 4 on vault as well as beam and floor, the Red Rocks are going to put some more focus into their landings. And Marsden wants to see her girls stick more vaults.

“[We are] going to continue to capitalize on the fact that we have a group of athletes that are very competitive and want to continue to change for big scores,” Marsden said.

A few more of those little things Lee will be working on is pointing the toes on a leap, hitting a handstand on bars, or sticking whatever landing she has. She feels as though if she does all that, the Red Rocks can earn another win.

“We need to go out with confidence — starting off and ending with confidence,” Lee said. “We are a young team, so I think if we go out there, dominate the floor, and go out there with confidence, then we will be unstoppable.”

With Cal sitting at No. 15, the Red Rocks aren’t going to put anything past their opponent, and freshman Missy Reinstadtler hopes the Red Rocks can focus on what they do best.

“Cal is a great team, obviously,” Reinstadtler said, “They have been a fierce competitor in the past, so we are just going to go out there, and do what we know how to do.”

The meet is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. MT.

