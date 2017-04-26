Farewell, Good Night and Good Luck

1. Julie Hirschi

Editor-in-chief

I had a dream, shortly after Jon Stewart was leaving The Daily Show, where I was hanging out at his house just chilling with him. He had let himself go, no longer in a suit and tie, but was a bit on the scruffy side, wearing a flannel shirt and remodeling his house. I was trying to convince him to come back to The Daily Show and help fix journalism. He said to me, in my dream, “there are just some things that humor can’t fix.” Now I’m not sure I can take credit for that comment, it was a dream after all, but there is some truth to that statement. Journalism has in recent days become a part of news itself. When there is an attack on our First Amendment rights by the very same people over whom we are tasked to be watchdogs, there is nothing humorous about it.

My time as editor-in-chief here at The Chronicle has taught me many things. Now is a vital time for journalists. I’ve seen many changes just over the course of my schooling. For a while it seemed that whoever could get the news up first, even though there may be inaccuracies, would be triumphant over all other information outlets. But in a world where information is everywhere, on every cellphone, tweet and Facebook wall, it’s hard to compete. Now we are learning that it’s impossible to be first, but it’s more important to be accurate. I’ve tried to instill that in my writers during my time here. If they can’t even get a person’s name spelling correct, a name that most people hold dear, how are people going to trust us with anything else?

At The Chronicle we have had almost 120 years of promulgating information. Sometimes we get things wrong. We are still students after all. But this experience is unlike any other we could attain at school. The importance of a college media outlet can’t be understated. We have written appeals, GRAMA requests and talked to lawyers for information regarding stories that affect students. Things we couldn’t have learned in a classroom setting alone. The job of a journalist is to hold people in power accountable and to disseminate that information to the general public, to students like you.

Someone once told me that The Chrony is a proving ground. It’s a pressure cooker; a place that takes rough, raw material and refines it into diamonds. I noticed that each and every one of the writers, have all flourished. From the opinion writer, who would write on controversial topics that then would make my inbox fill up with angry emails, to the pre-med student, who just wanted to write for The Chrony on the side. They are two of the best writers who worked all semester on an investigative project, and who have both now received journalism awards.

Then there is the news editor, who transitioned from the news desk into managing our online content, and transformed our Oldsmobile of a website into a Ferrari. (Ok, maybe a Mustang is a better analogy. At least our website is much faster now, with just a little bit of flair.) Then there are the students who just wanted to see The Chrony succeed no matter what, putting up with an outsider to the organization and last minute changes right before deadline, with no accolades of their own. Maybe we’ll see a future Jon Stewart, Woodward and Bernstein, or Edward R. Murrow climbing their way to greatness from here.

There is nothing humorous or funny about the attacks that journalism and free speech are facing right now. It has been a rough year, for journalism and politic. There are divides on every line. I hope that you as readers and citizens understand the importance of keeping our speech free and support your student-run newspaper. There is no overnight fix to the problems journalism is facing, but we journalism students are using this time and experience to help improve the situation, one paper, one story at a time.