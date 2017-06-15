H2H – The Heart of Pride is All-Inclusive; the LGBT Community Stands with All of the Oppressed

The gay rights campaign, specifically gay marriage, has been one of the fastest moving, most successful human rights movements to date. Over the course of 50 to 60 years, people have fought for gay attraction rights and the decriminalization of same-gender affection, seeing the most extensive progress in the last 20 years. And while diligent and lawful struggle with the state has led to legal amendments and progress concerning same-sex love and marriage similar to other human rights movements, the most profound distinction has been the speed at which common society has followed suit. While for centuries we’ve dealt with generation after generation of racists, sexists, etc. it seems like more people have gotten on board with same-gender attraction in a much shorter span of time. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, a majority of people in the United States opposed same-sex marriage in 2001 (57 percent oppose, 35 percent in favor), but as of 2015 now support it with a major reversal in public opinion (39 percent oppose, 59 percent in favor). Millennials today coming from strict homophobic backgrounds, often religious, are now accepting their friends and family as queer without much hesitation or dispute. We surely have progress to make, especially at higher administrative levels of religion, culture and the law. But on a smaller level, acceptance — at least respectful tolerance — is almost expected across the social board in younger generations and those to come.

With such widespread and powerful strides being made among rights for individuals who are gay, transgender and of a wide variety of sexual orientations and gender identities, it makes sense that other movements would want to piggyback on the triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community. And as a band of successful human rights advocates, maybe it should make sense for the movement to adopt fighting racism, sexism and all other forms of bigotry in their own cause, especially as so many other human rights movements follow LGBTQ+ tactics to achieve legitimacy and acceptance in the public sphere. But should the LGBTQ+ agenda and its tactics, including open celebrations like Pride, really be expected to intertwine with every other social movements’ outcries for civil acknowledgment and acceptance?

Recently there has been some ridicule regarding state Pride festivals and parades and their “tendencies” to showcase fit, often Caucasian, gay men as primary examples of the LGBTQ+ movement, allegedly barricading their events and celebrations from those who don’t fit the mold. I suppose I understand why some people may be sensitive to the “perfect gay” image, feeling as though they’re being left out if they’re overweight, of color, female, or even identify as straight. And maybe it is fair to expect such a successful social movement to rise above the modern stigmas of beauty and stand strong against the tendency to show off their most prized assets boosting the cause. But, at the same time, maybe it’s using these stigmas, at least to an extent, that has aided in the victories the LGBTQ+ community has experienced. After all, if homophobes realize that fit, attractive, successful men may also be gay, it seems to follow that those objecting may have a harder time ridiculing the homosexual lifestyle. If they’re living healthfully and happily, and finding success in academics and their professions, how much of a problem can being gay really be? It makes sense that the equal treatment movement wouldn’t be as successful under the face of a more tortured, struggling, unsuccessful-by-society’s-standards LGBTQ+ individual. They’re not role models or icons. It’s strategy to put the best on a pedestal. And it’s worked for the gays just like the same tactic has worked with any other mission to earn respect for a cause. But that doesn’t mean the LGBTQ+ movement and community excludes those who don’t fit that ideal staple, or even those who aren’t queer, but suffer from some other form of discrimination and the barriers that ensue. Most of those iconic fit and fab gays, and other LGBTQ+ members and supporters are more than willing to accept anyone under any circumstance of hardship, whether they be gay/straight, male/female, black/white, you name it. They’ve been through the struggle, and those hot men dancing on top of a float in speedos with their boyfriends are hardly out to hurt their cause by passing on the bigotry and hate they’ve grown to know all too well.

People aren’t wrong when they say that to talk about the LGBTQ+ community as a clique is to talk about every race, every ethnicity, every type of disability, every sex and every point on the spectrum of sexuality. Yes, there are gay folks that are African American, blind or female. And when one stands with the LGBTQ+ cause, it almost goes without saying that they stand for every other minority movement to date. As crazy as it might sound, most LGBTQ+ people also heavily support feminism and civil rights, while managing to condemn body shaming and other forms of harmful ridicule because they’ve felt the effects of it too. And while some may get angry over the fact that Pride celebrations are orchestrated to commend LGBTQ+ identities and lifestyles in particular without overtly acknowledging every other minority basis, it seems to me that it’s hard to find another movement or another celebration that will welcome minorities, and everyone else with arms wide open more than the LGBTQ+ community does.

