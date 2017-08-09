Art Degrees Through the Eyes of a Realist

Kiffer Creveling

It’s no secret that not all degrees are created equal. Some of us go to college with the hopes of becoming a doctor or an engineer, while others just want people to stop asking, “Is that really a degree?” We can’t all be rocket scientists, and some of us would rather be waiters — I mean art majors.

Whether you prefer a paintbrush or a script in your hand, chances are you’ve been told you’ll amount to nothing more than a “starving artist.” Maybe you’re one of the lucky few who have a great support system behind you, encouraging you to follow your passion, but even if you’re not, here are some of the best (and worst) things about majoring in art.

Art History

Pro: You’re going to be able to analyze any work of art from the Mona Lisa to the paper my little brother just happened to throw up on.

Con: Chances are, nobody else has any clue what you’re talking about.

Art Teaching

Pro: You’ll be opening the minds of young artists for decades to come. Plus, you get the summer to yourself.

Con: “Those who don’t do, teach.”

Dance

Pro: You get to express your humanity through movement and music. And you’ll have killer calves.

Con: You’ll probably sustain an injury at least once a month, but you’ll dance through it anyway.

Film

Pro: You could be the next Wes Anderson.

Con: You could be the next Wes Anderson.

Instrumental

Pro: You may find yourself playing on the same stage as some of the greatest instrumentalists you know. Your instrument is an extension of yourself.

Con: You’ll only make $10 if you play in the subway.

Music Education

See “Art Teaching.”

Photography

Pro: You + Lens = Magic. You will have the power to make anyone look good (or bad).

Con: Now, how many cameras do you own, exactly?

Theatre

Pro: You’ll push the boundaries of performance and hold a mirror up to society, forcing them to reflect on their actions. And your fake British accent is pretty good.

Con: Your British accent is probably not that good.

Visual Arts

Pro: Beautiful works of art are crafted with your hands. Also, your mindless doodling will be the envy of your friends.

Con: Art supplies. So. Much. Money.

Voice

Pro: You’ll bring joy to all those who hear your lovely voice. If you’re ever on Carpool Karaoke, you’ll blow James Corden’s mind.

Con: You will be held to impossibly high standards anytime you are required to sing “Happy Birthday.”

Whether it’s painting, singing, dancing, performing or knowing pointalism like the back of your hand, there will never be a shortage of arts majors. Because of that, there will never be a shortage of art. We’re part of an amazing culture that benefits everyone. People will tell us we’re crazy to pursue art, and that we’ll never amount to anything. They’re probably right about the crazy part, but hey, we’re doing what we love, and we take pride in the fact that we value our passion’s potential rather than our potential paycheck.

