Das Energi: The ultimate concert experience

Calling all EDM fans. Das Energi will be held rain or shine on Aug. 18 and 19 at the Great Saltair in Magna.

Dress up, bring friends, dance and feel the energy of bands like DATSIK from Los Angeles and his joint venture with + Bais Haus, Ephwurd. Both of which are coming to the Das Energi Festival as part of their Summer 2017 tour. Their heavy baselines with upbeat, electric melodies will reverberate through space, connecting guests from all over the state and a few from out of state, too. Headlining Das Energi is Zedd, Diplo, Knife Party and Adventure Club, but guests will hear a variety of electro house, dubstep, hip hop and dance music. New and old music from a variety of bands will be played at the festival. Ephwurd just released their remixes of GriZ & the Big Gigantic’s work, DATSIK’s set will include new music as part of his Ninja Nation Tour.

For those looking forward to hearing new or lesser known bands, several will be playing Das Energi, as well. Try out Toothpick’s, In2gr8’s or Yoko’s sets.

Guests will feel the beat throughout their bodies and hearts and see an amazing display of pyrotechnics and lasers at Das Energi’s main attraction, the Temple of Doom – dance on the Galactic Flats or watch the V2 Performers and learn some of their dance moves.

Tickets are still available, general admission will allow guests 18 and older to experience most parts of the Festival. Guests can purchase one-day only tickets for Friday or Saturday, or a two-day pass for both days. The venue’s doors will open at 5 p.m. both days and several hotels in the area will be ready to host those traveling long distances. Keep in mind Das has an extensive list of prohibited items. Some are obvious such as weapons of any kind but others like bandanas are sure to sneak up on you. Check up on the important info and plan your festival experience on Das Energi’s website.

