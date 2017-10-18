Parkin: Parking On U’s Campus Is An Unfair Game

Driving to school can be a hassle, especially during morning traffic. However, nothing can compare to the nightmare of trying to park on the University of Utah’s campus. With over 30,000 students attending the U, as of Fall 2017, it’s no wonder parking has become a problem. Parking passes are available for purchase from the university, but their prices are absurd, and even if one is purchased — that does not guarantee a parking spot. Students are constantly struggling to find parking with or without a pass, and as a result, grades are suffering and pockets are being unfairly picked.
Permit Prices:
Prices for passes range between $70 and $600 for students. Motorcycles have the advantage of lower priced passes at $70; however, cars range between $150 and $600. The parking lot you wish to park in determines your price range. For most students, that depends on where their classes are located. Most of the parking on the U’s campus is for “U” parking permits, which is $250 for a yearly pass. For starving college students already drowning in student debt, this is quite a lot to ask for on top of textbooks, room and board and the rising cost of tuition.
Mallory Todd, a graduate student at the University of Utah, says that “the parking situation is really a joke. Parking permits are absurdly priced, and the available lot is still a shuttle ride away from anywhere.” Not only are parking passes expensive, but the parking lots are incredibly far away from central campus. Even if one pays the price for a pass, it is still a hassle to get to class, no matter which lot you choose. As a result, many students are late to class and miss important information, no matter how early they leave. Parking is a guessing game. One never knows if a spot will be available and where.
Students are not the only ones to complain about parking prices. One of University of Utah’s full time professors, who wishes to remain anonymous, shares the shocking truth of his parking pass: “Just to give you some perspective, I pay $1,700 a year for a reserved spot. Yes, you read that correctly.” This price has also been confirmed by Parking Services at the University of Utah. A professor, hired by the University itself, has to pay that outrageous price each year just to park at his workplace. Forgive me for being bold, but I don’t see how that is fair, especially for an employee. No matter where this parking permit allows him to park, in a student lot, or a personal spot a few blocks away from work, $1,700 a year makes the U’s parking services seem a bit too greedy when it comes to prices.
Parking Locations:
Where does all this money for passes go, you might ask? According to a University of Utah Parking Service employee who wishes to remain anonymous, it goes to repainting lots, new signs, fixing pot holes and building new parking garages. However, she admitted that “most of our garages are on upper campus and don’t really help lower campus.” As many students are aware, lower campus is where the Union, Marriott Library and main general buildings are located. In a nut shell, it’s where most students reside during any period of the day. How is it that our expensive permit money, from both students and employees, is being used to build parking garages that are too far away for most of us to use, and likely don’t accommodate permits available to us?
There are those of us who absolutely will not, or cannot, pay the fee for a parking pass, and as a result have to find somewhere else to park farther away from campus. Since the university is next to Salt Lake City, the heart of the state of Utah, parking can be even more of a headache.
Many students have confessed to parking in “secret areas” on campus that are, in fact, illegal. However, in order to make it to class on time — and to save a ridiculous long walk to campus — they find it is worth the risk of a possible ticket. Kaitlyn, a senior at the university, shares that she has a “secret spot” on campus. People have warned her that she will be towed for parking there. However, it has not happened. As a result, she continues to park there. In addition, Rachel Horman, a sophomore at the U, says, “I use a secret parking spot that is technically illegal, but I’ve never gotten a ticket. It’s just annoying when others take my spot and I have to pray there’s an open space in the two hour parking.” Secret spots do exist on campus. However, students can’t get away from tickets for long, and, of course, not everyone can find one.
Parking is a stressful situation that needs to be focused on and resolved. The constant battle for a parking spot is not a fair game, but is instead a game of chance and timing. Unfortunately, it is a game that is commonly lost by students and the prize is more money for the school’s parking services that are not fully benefiting students. As students and employees of the University of Utah, we deserve better. Perhaps we should open a discussion, since the university is constantly growing, to come to a solution that is fair for everyone.
It’s almost common knowledge among certain University employees that our usual yearly fee increase is due to a large portion of it being Commuter Services asking for more for their uses. Not the ENTIRE increase, but a sensible portion.
It’s also almost insulting to student ran departments when their own modest few cents or fraction of a cent request for an increase for a budget is denied because of Commuter Service’s large request for fund sin this budget.
One case? The year that they had to cover the debt from the parking structures because they didn’t anticipate that the students wouldn’t flock to the OUTRAGEOUSLY overpriced parking structure passes.
It’s obvious that the university management as a whole HATE parking lots. They look terrible on recruitment pamphlets. So, in an effort to make our campus more marketable, they’ll slowly begin to choke the largest demographic of students on this campus, the commuter student, until they are forced to use the public transit system.
With that being said however, the public transit is not entirely bad. But, SLC’s public transit system is still ill equipped to handle this campus’s student body. Especially giving the geography of the valley being that most students come from towns and residential areas still 20+ minutes away by car, via freeway.
Commuter Services has been the single most unpleasant department to work with on this campus in the decade that I’ve been here as a student, and employee. Every single interaction with them is cold, and with little remorse for the largest demographic of students here on this campus, the commuter student.
Eventually the prices will get so high that students will have to endure the 2-3+ hour commute each day by trax, frontrunner or bus. (and yet the university still wonders why students spend the smallest amount of time on this campus, we’re too busy TRAVELLING).
But hey, at least the pamphlets will look nice.
cool. thanks for the censorship.
I am a graduate student at the business school and even though our classes are at night time(usually from 6pm to 10pm) none of the parking lots are available for our use. We either have to use the paid “visitor” parking lot or have a permit to the parking garage. Most of us either park somewhere near the institute and walk or park elsewhere on campus and take a shuttle. It would be nice if the business school, as part of our $50K plus tuition, would allow us to use the parking lots. Safety concerns arise when 10:00pm hits and you have to walk to your car or wait for a shuttle to get your car. The safety of students should be priority.
Students get a free UTA pass with their U card. If you don’t want to pay for overpriced and insufficient parking just take the bus or TRAX to campus.
It’s not free!!! You’re paying for it with your mandatory fees! Look it up!
I understand where you’re coming from but in my case TRAX and UTA is not enough for me. I live far away from campus and I have early morning classes to be able to fit time in my schedule for homework, studying, and my job. If I didn’t have a job or anything else to do when I am not in school then I wouldn’t mind taking TRAX or UTA but for some people it just does not work.
Thank you Natalie! U of U parking is a joke! About 6 years ago a group of students rallied together to correct the parking issue and advocated for parking garages on lower campus… Here’s the catch the garage was built but instead of extending this are to U permit holders who helped advocate for it a new exclusive permit was created just for the garage… This is Bull!
While many students who were involved have graduated and left the university those of us who have returned or are still here for graduate school can attest to the greedy dishonest bull that uofu parking is guilty of.
Please get the word out on social media and let’s raise the issue and get rid of whoever is responsible for creating this absurd situation in campus.
Too long have we let commuter services give excuses for why they can continue to steal from students…
Yes, the pain of parking is real. But the idea is not to punish us, but to incentivize us to take an alternative way to campus. Bus, Trax, bike, walk..are all free. If the U builds more and more parking, we all pay for it, it takes up valuable space, and it encourages people to get in their polluting vehicles and drive. Over the long term, people should factor in the cost of driving/parking when they choose a place to live, which would create demand for compact, higher density, and more lively places near the U.
Cost is not the only factor. Time is a big issue too. It’s basic economics. Also, the UTA passes are not free. You’re paying for them in your mandatory fees. Look it up.
Did you know that if your car has only a rear license plate and you have a valid permit and parked in a valid spot, commuter services will still give you a parking ticket if you back into the parking spot? This is because they are argue that if they have to get out of the vehicle to check your license plate then you deserve a ticket!
I actually had this happen to me today. God forbid they have to exit their golf cart and walk the 5 feet to check my plate.
Weird I know somebody who did that for the whole 2015-2016 school year in A-parking spots and didn’t get a single ticket without buying a permit (which cost over $500 a year).
This sort of bull needs to be addressed now!
I agree 100%. I tried to get on a waiting list and am #396 or something like that, so I will NEVER get to purchase a better pass until well after I retire in about 5 years. So even though I’m older, and have to walk in the snow and lice, or heat of summer, I can’t even pay for a better spot because there aren’t any in the lot near me. The waiting list also states that one lot near the hospital has a 3-5 year waiting list. REALLY????
I live in sugar house which is a 15 min drive to school if I get that luxury. Usually I have to take Trax which means I’m setting aside two hours to get to school and back again. I also can barely afford to live how I do and pay for school, so paying extra for a parking pass is pretty much out of the question. Usually I have classes at night and I can find parking sorta near campus for free. This semester I have day classes and if I drive I have to park far away from campus and walk 20-30 mins to get to class. Not to mention our campus and the surrounding area isn’t exactly a flat area. When I do get to class I am usually covered in sweat. I’d love to see cheaper and closer parking so I can devote more time to work and/or homework or at the very least not feel like I need a nap from physically exerting myself so much just to get to class.
I completely agree. Parking is ridiculous and I think the university knows it! They are breaking our legs and kicking us while we are down.
What a lazy report.
Two anonymous sources, information that is available on the parking website anyone can access and it’s still incorrect ($630.00 2018 Central Garage A Permit – CC/Cash – Expires 06/30/2018). Rant and rave about how annoying parking is and speculation about how many people park on upper vs. lower campus without any sort of informed data behind it.
Just griping about parking is okay, but put some effort into it. Schedule time with the director of Commuter Services, get actual information about how many spots there are on campus, how many permits are sold, how many people use the garages vs. open air lots, Why are there more garages on upper campus than lower, why can’t students park in them? There is so much missing from this at the very least you could have included the “G” in the title.
Parkin is the last name of the author you idiot.
That’s her last name…..
not to mention that the U has been giving parking to the construction workers for the Alumni building – they park in all the U parking by the Lassonde building and student life building. That made it clear to me that the university doesn’t give a s*** about student parking.
If you think about it, it’s a Ponzi Scheme.
Every time I leave to get in my car, I am HOUNDED by hordes of people asking if I’m leaving and if they can have my spot. The U has always been a commuter school and they are very aware they don’t have enough parking for everyone. They think the solution is that everyone should use public transit and they’re trying to force this by driving up the parking prices! This is an absurdly rediculous expectation! I used TRAX every day for 4 years because I couldn’t afford the parking pass and it’s rediculous! Trains are constantly late, packed to the brim, and I spent 2.5 hours in transit each day. I live in Sandy for heaven’s sake. I finally had to stop using UTA because I had important things to get to and I need to be on time. To top things off, you’re not getting that UTA pass for free! The full cost is lumped into your mandatory fees each semester!! You’re paying for TRAX whether you use it or not! I’m surprised the $250 parking passes aren’t also a mandatory fee. Outrageous! Simply outrageous!!
I totally agree that the parking situation on campus is wild, but I think that blaming tardiness of students on the parking situation is a little far-fetched. Everyone and their dog knows what the parking is like and could plan how long it will take to park, how long to walk, and when to leave their homes. There are bizarre once-in-a-blue-moon situations where the parking portion of the commute is thrown for a loop and takes longer than expected, but those events have nothing to do with things that have to do with the regular availability of parking. Ultimately, we still choose to park on and around campus, and should really take responsibility for our timeliness in arriving to class. The parking situation stinks, but using students arriving late for class as reason change it also stinks. It seems like the opinion expressed in this article was predetermined and then supporting argument for opinion was gathered afterward, much akin to something you’d see in a third graders essay arguing for vending machines in school or against having to wear uniforms. also wish you would have provided some ideas as to how problems could be fixed. It’s clear that place and price are issues, but what could be changed? Is this article just to get people fired up or is it a call for action?
I find it funny that everyone is so fired up about parking. I live in Pleasant Grove, so I have quite the commute to get on campus, but with the FREE UTA passes that students receive I have had no issues getting to class. If you are that worried about parking, ride the frontrunner and trax. Downtown traffic during peak times is so backed up that I actually save time by using UTA, it also gives me a chance to do my reading and homework. That being said every university has parking issues, but with the free trax and frontrunner passes I don’t think the situation at the U is really that bad.
The campus has a fixed amount of land, and neighboring property is too expensive to realistically purchase for parking. With that in mind, the real issue seems to be the relationship between supply and demand for parking. The passes are expensive, but given that demand for those spaces appears to exceed the supply (based solely on my personal experience), doesn’t that indicate that the passes should cost more? If additional parking is added (as noted above, this isn’t realistic), the price of the passes should not be decreased. Like any commodity, parking is subject to supply and demand, and it seems evident that the author expects to get the best of both.
I recently attended another school that was adjacent to corn fields. The neighboring land was cheap, unlike federal heights and the land on which the VA hospital sits is. Parking passes at that other school cost more than they do at the U–that was simply the price of having available spaces.
It’s crazy. One of the biggest lots on campus is located right outside MEB. There are 100+ parking spots taken by construction equipment and vehicles everyday. You won’t be able to find a spot if you don’t park before 9:30AM.
Let’s fix this!
I park in the stadium parking lot, and I swear people will stalk you across the parking lot just so they can get your parking lot. It’s rather creepy if you ask me, lol.
This article doesn’t actual show any evidence in regards to where the money goes and is managed. Nor concrete facts.
Most student tuition includes Trax and bus fair. Laziness and poor planning seems to be the issue with commuters. The parking sucks yes!!! But complaining about how horrible it is and not giving solutions is actually just that a complaint.
I have had to work around a tight schedule, using Trax, paying for parking, WALKING across campus, dealt with the Hospital parking issues and live on campus. I don’t enjoy dealing with all of it but guess what!!! I chose to attend the school. If you don’t like it find a new one. So many colleges have these issues and big cities do too. Stop complaining and start planning for your own success.
What I personally find most annoying is on football game days when the University sells out day parking passes in the same lots that are already packed with normal permit.
This is an absolute embarrassment to the university. The shuttle system is abysmal – shuttles break down all the time and are terrible compared to those on other campuses. Go to any major university – shuttles usually run every 5 minutes and more often during peak hours. Of course, the U encourages its students to take TRAX. However, let’s be honest – TRAX is not a viable solution for everyone and only runs every 15 minutes. After a summer of commuting, I realized that I could not stand the late trains anymore and decided to live much closer to main campus. I now have an electric bike and it has been one of the best decisions that I’ve made since coming here. With an electric bike, you can park anywhere for free and get anywhere on campus within five minutes (even uphill). This way, it’s possible to park your car in Research Park (hint: free parking) and bike anywhere from there. But of course, once the university finds out about such loopholes, they’ll probably start charging us for bike permits. Obviously, the U couldn’t care less about its students (hence why most of the parking garages are on the medical campus). Students are not the priority here.
Great topic. Not only have I spent money on a parking pass that is insanely overpriced for the frequency I’m actually able to use it, but if you watch the lots, you’ll see that U permit parking is reduced in certain areas to make room for A permit parking (typically already in abundance). The annex lot and the gym lot both did this.
My latest nightmare was receiving a ticket in a pay parking lot where I (you guessed it) PAID to be. When I went through their ridiculous appeals process, I was told they’d let it slide as a warning–all because they believed I typed an “o” instead of a “0” when submitting my license plate. I’ve lived all over the world, all over the country–license plates differ–and if this were something to nitpick on campus, signs should be posted as a reminder, or better yet, create a system that checks for both simultaneously. Such a joke.
The University needs to build parking structures capable of housing large volumes of vehicles. Such structures, if built properly, could assist in security and safety issues across campus. It’s a multi-faceted win.