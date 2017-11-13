H2H: Proper Writing: The Forgotten Skill

Writing haz been a big part of our lives for generations. No matter if u r writing 4 a class paper, a resume, texting bffs or sending emails 2 professors, writing is constantly used in our everyday lives. As more and more people post on FB, Insta or Twitter, something quite shocking, tbh, haz begun to occur. Spelling, grammar & proper sentence structure haz been completely forgotten by humanity, or so it wood seem. either we r abbreviating words like lol, wtf and nvm, spelling words wrong like l8ter, cuz, who and whom or simply forgetting that the 1st word of every sentence is capitalized and that periods belong at the end of a sentence to avoid the sentence from running on forever cuz when we do that we tend 2 get off topic + right information that is not even relevant to the point.

Proper writing skills are becoming a lost art. Society has become lazy with communication, and it needs to change. Proper communication through writing is more crucial and necessary than ever before. Grammar, spelling and correct sentence structure can either help or damage professional careers and can help make communication with others clear and easily understood. Let me explain how.

Grammarly CEO Brad Hoover, in a recent Harvard Business Review blog, put the importance of proper writing skills in obvious terms. He said, “If you are a native English speaker and never learned the difference between it’s and its, especially given access to Google, an employer might wonder what else you’ve failed to learn that might be useful.”

Unfortunately, it’s common these days to think that misspelling or abbreviating words are a cute and fast way to get points across. However, when it comes to professional careers, those abbreviations and lack of proper grammar can lead to unemployment. Companies, no matter what the business, strive to portray a professional and reliable appearance. Communication through emails, billboards, advertisements and contracts require written communication. If poor grammar, spelling or sentence structure is seen by the public, that business’s credibility decreases.

Writing and speaking correctly makes one look more credible, not just in the professional field, but in friendly communication as well. Renee O’Farrell says that “Whether you are messaging a colleague, writing to your manager or crafting the company newsletter, your writing skills can boost or hinder your career easily, even if you do not have a ‘writing’ profession. Basically, writing skills make a difference in how you come across.”

Appearances don’t just apply to visual first glances. Due to our technological generation, how individuals are seen by others applies to media encounters as well. How one writes to another individual can change how they view you personally and your education.

To give an example, imagine you get a text from an individual you are quite attracted to and interested in. Excitement would build inside you due to that fact that both of you are starting to communicate more. However, what if all they ever sent you were short, abbreviated and quick responses like “thx,” “lol,” “not much. u?” or just simply, “hey. waz up?” This would be considered “small talk” and not genuine communication. Eventually, you would get tired of their lack of effort to connect with you, and you would stop texting them back. What the other individual has made you feel was that you were not worth trying to truly connect with. You felt unimportant in their eyes. As a result, their written communication has made you view them as one who does not value your time.

This type of communication can also lead to individuals jumping to conclusions and misunderstanding each other. Communicating through writing can be challenging at times due to the fact that we cannot see others faces or hear the tones of their voices. Arguments have started among individuals due to short comments, typos, sarcastic phrases being read in rude tones, misunderstanding sentences and more.

Johnson College of Communication released an article regarding this lack of communication. They say that “Without good grammar, clear communication is nearly impossible. Proper grammar keeps you from being misunderstood while expressing your thoughts and ideas.” They continue by adding that, “Other people consider good grammar to be a mark of intelligence and education. Don’t allow strangers to form negative impressions of you based on your poor communication skills.”

On a bigger scale, recent national and international events have made it obvious that we, as a nation, lack the quality of communication that leads to understanding one another and people from other countries. If you need one specific example, feel free to scroll through President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. This is a time when clear understanding at home and abroad is vital to our society. If we are to understand one another through business, nationally and intimately, it must begin with good writing skills.

William B. Bradshaw, college president and Ph.D. graduate from St. Andrews, states that “Grammar, regardless of the country or the language, is the foundation for communication — the better the grammar, the clearer the message, the more likelihood of understanding the message’s intent and meaning. That is what communication is all about.”

Written communication is losing its value in today’s society. However, it is more crucial now than it has ever been. At a young age, our teachers taught us the importance of proper writing skills and the use of proper grammar. We must heed their teachings if we are to become successful in our careers and our personal lives. Whether it be writing with technology or a pencil, your future success with careers and relationships is in your own hands.

