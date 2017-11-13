Williams: A Mood Worth Fighting For

Graphic by Ashlyn Cary

Two weeks ago, I listened to only Disney music for seven straight days to see how it affected my mood. This led to me trying to convince the DJs at each Halloween party I attended to play a few Disney songs.

This didn’t go over very well with the crowd or the DJ. In fact, I only achieved success a few times. The only attempt that seemed to be a success was when they played “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from “Toy Story.” The main reason this went so well was because everyone was lovingly drunk-singing — or should I say yelling — the song. It was a bonding moment for everyone in the room.

Through the sweat, blood and tears that came from tirelessly listening to Disney music, the result is that my mood fluctuated like a pregnant woman on steroids. Every song touched a different part of my

soul — talk about appealing to ethos.

The nostalgia I felt with certain songs almost brought me to tears a few times. Some songs were pulling at my heartstrings like a puppet man, especially the “Pocahontas” soundtrack.

This soundtrack offers deep lessons that humans need to be reminded of, like how to appreciate nature and treat everyone with respect.

I found that starting my morning with some upbeat Disney tunes completely changed my normal morning attitude. I was excited for the day and I felt happy to be alive. At night, I felt I was entitled to a tuck-in. My soul longed for someone to blanket-burrito me into bed with a bedtime story. Essentially, I turned back into a 5-year-old.

One song that caught my attention was “A Girl Worth Fighting For” from the “Mulan” soundtrack. This song discusses what a group of men want in a girl and one of the lyrics is, “How ‘bout a girl who’s got a brain … and always speaks her mind? Nah.”

This wasn’t the only Disney lyric that displayed how women are to cater to men’s desires. Disney is commonly criticized for their representation of women, but in my opinion, the positive lessons that are enforced in their music and movies are far more prevalent than the subtle misconceptions about women. You would not believe the amount of times Disney songs say “believe,” “believe in yourself,” “try your hardest,” and “you are strong.” Every song was intended to display unity and strength for the human race.

Two other great songs are “Stand Out” and “Eye to Eye” from “A Goofy Movie.” Definitely add these to your Disney playlist.

Filled with tears, laughter, frustration, hate and love, I have come to the conclusion that there are more than just a few Disney songs I would definitely listen to in my daily routine, and in contrast, a few that I swore off after the first 30 seconds of listening.

Overall, I would suggest this experience to anyone, especially if you are struggling with motivation, because I can guarantee you will not find more inspiring music anywhere else but Disney.

