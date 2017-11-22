Utes Give Thanks

With Thanksgiving approaching, this is the time of the year when gratitude especially seems to be in full bloom, and for University of Utah student-athletes, that is the case. The Daily Utah Chronicle sports desk spoke to athletes about what they are thankful for, not just during the month of November, but year-round.

“Of course to play at the U and to be able to go to college. For my teammates and my family for always supporting me.”

Carly Trueman, Volleyball, outside hitter

“I am thankful to be here at the University of Utah. I am thankful that I have the opportunity to get an education here, and I am definitely thankful for my family and my friends.”

Kiana Moore , Women’s basketball, guard

“I’m thankful for my team and the bond that we all have, and I’m so thankful for my family, my parents.”

Alexa Van Komen , volleyball, setter

“I am thankful to be able to play basketball, but I am also super thankful to be able to play basketball with the University of Utah and play for coach [Lynne] Roberts and all of the other amazing assistant coaches along with her because they are coaches, but they are also family. They mentormortar me and they will help me throughout life. They want me to be come a better person so they are not just coaches, and I am thankful for that.”

Tori Williams, women’s basketball, guard

“I’m thankful for my dog, Sunny, the French Bulldog.”

Tilar Clark, women’s basketball, guard

“I’m most thankful for my parents. They put me in the position to play college athletics. They set me up for success and continue to provide for me and my siblings. Without them, I don’t know where I would be.”

Megan Jacobs, women’s basketball, guard

“I’m thankful for opportunities. Opportunities to meet incredible people, play the game I love and also to further my education at an incredible university.”

Hailey Skolmoski, soccer, forward