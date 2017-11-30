Cats and Coffe: A Purrfect Combination

Justin Prather

Do you prefer a catpuccino to a cappuccino? Do you like your tea with milk and a furry friend to accompany it? Then Tinker’s Cat Café is the place for you. The newest edition to the United States phenomenon of cat cafés opened on Nov. 3. It’s located at 302 East, 900 South in Salt Lake City. This cozy little coffee shop serves your favorite caffeinated beverages with a side of snuggles.

It’s about time that Salt Lake City caught on to this trend, and founder Lisa Boone couldn’t agree more. According to the café’s website, Boone “understands the benefits of furry or feathery friends. … [She] is passionate about community, local consumerism, environment, yoga, art, gardening, laughter and delicious fish tacos.”

Tinker’s Cat Café isn’t just about camameow tea and tiny paws, it’s also about finding loving owners for the fostered cats.

“If you happen to fall in love with a furry friend and would love to adopt them, you can,” the website stated. “All cats are up for adoption from Salt Lake County Animal Services. At Tinker’s Cat Café our main goal is to get as many furrever homes for our fostered cats as possible.”

If you do not have the means to fulfill such a responsibility, you are still welcome and encouraged to come and enjoy the company of many adorable cats and kittens. In order to do so, there are a few ground rules you must follow to ensure the safety of patrons and felines alike.

First and foremost, don’t feed the cats any human goodies. There are many pastries available for your own consumption, but for the health and safety of the kitties, please resist sharing. Also, resist the urge to pick up cats or disturb them as they sleep. You are welcome to pet and play with them, but be mindful of the stress levels of these precious animals. No flash photography is allowed, however, cat selfies are welcomed and encouraged. Children under 12 must be closely supervised at all times, and children under 8 are only allowed on Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m. during children’s hour.

If you simply can’t wait to enjoy a purrfect moment at Tinker’s Cat Café, be sure to make a reservation online at www.tinkerscatcafe.com/make-a-reservation/. Walk-ins are also welcome, but to ensure a spot (as space is limited) it is best to make a reservation. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and it is closed Mondays. Cost is $8 per hour, with additional charges for food and drink.

