Events Calendar Dec. 4

Lower Lights Christmas Concert

Enjoy the Lower Lights Christmas Concert at Kingsbury Hall for its third annual performance. The Lower Lights has gained popularity for its gospel, bluegrass and folk interpretations of holiday songs. The group will perform those genres along with a selection of songs from its non-Christmas albums for the first week of December at the University of Utah. Concerts run from Monday, Dec. 4 to Saturday, Dec. 9 and start at 7 p.m. These concerts are for all ages, and children under 2 years old are free (tickets still required). Multi- show performance ticket bundles are available for purchase for either three or five shows, and ticket prices vary from $16 to $30, but students are $5 with student ID. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https:// tickets.utah.edu/events/the-lower- lights-christmas-concerts/.

Issues and Action Luncheon:Clean Air Conflicts
Come join the discussion and luncheon in the Bennion Center Union Room 101 about why Salt Lake City’s air quality is so poor during the winter — specifically, who’s to blame — on Wednesday, Dec.6 from 12-1 p.m. This event will address the poor air quality that has plagued Utahns for years and the possible solutions. The Lowell Bennion Center has been connecting students with the community through civic participation for the past 30 years and strives to engage with the SLC community with the goal of action and change for a better and brighter future for Utah. The Bennion Center features a variety of events on campus and in the community where students can become involved through volunteer work. For more information about this event, email Megan Richards at megan.richards@ utah.edu or go to bennioncenter.org.

Meetups: Ice Cream and Ice Breakers

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is featuring Ice Cream and Ice Breakers on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6- 7 p.m. at Lassonde Studios. Entrepreneurs are not the only ones who often need practice on icebreakers and elevator talk, come be a part of this event and make your own sundae while practicing valuable and helpful methods to talk to people and scale the work ladder.

 

Exhibitions

Vikings, Beyond the legend

Now – Jan 1.

Natural History Museum of Utah

Follies National Theater Live

Dec. 5, 7-9 p.m.

Broadway Centre Cinemas

Frontiers of Science

Dec. 7, 6 p.m.

Aline Wilmot Skaggs Biology Building

Working Dog

Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m.

Weller Book Works

Concerts

Composers Forum

Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

Dumke Recital Hall

Wind Ensemble

Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Libby Gardener Concert Hall

New Music Ensemble

Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Duke Recital Hall

Jazz Ensemble

Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Gallivan Center

