Events Calendar Dec. 4

Issues and Action Luncheon:Clean Air Conflicts

Come join the discussion and luncheon in the Bennion Center Union Room 101 about why Salt Lake City’s air quality is so poor during the winter — specifically, who’s to blame — on Wednesday, Dec.6 from 12-1 p.m. This event will address the poor air quality that has plagued Utahns for years and the possible solutions. The Lowell Bennion Center has been connecting students with the community through civic participation for the past 30 years and strives to engage with the SLC community with the goal of action and change for a better and brighter future for Utah. The Bennion Center features a variety of events on campus and in the community where students can become involved through volunteer work. For more information about this event, email Megan Richards at megan.richards@ utah.edu or go to bennioncenter.org.