U Research on Mental Health, From Infancy to Adulthood

As a Top-Tier 1 research university, the University of Utah conducts research in a variety of specialties from opioid addiction and chronic pain to dance, art and game design for health.

The psychology and psychiatry departments at the U both conduct research related to mental health. Liz Conradt, associate professor of developmental psychology, studies mental health at one of the earliest stages: infancy.

The motivation behind Conradt’s work is to better understand what mental health problems women experience during pregnancy and how this relates to support efforts for both the pregnant individual and the baby.

“Maternal mental health is the number one complication of pregnancy, and it’s extremely common,” she said. “It can have really devastating consequences for the pregnant woman and her baby if left untreated and unmanaged.”

Conradt studies populations exposed to diverse forms of early life stress including infants and mothers with depression and infants with prenatal substance exposure.

One project she worked on involved studying epigenetic outcomes, or how genes are expressed, in babies.

“We found that for mothers that did have depression if they interacted sensitively with their babies, their babies had epigenetic outcomes that looked exactly the same as babies whose mothers weren’t depressed,” she said.

“It shows how important it is for women experiencing depression to interact sensitively.”

Conradt is currently working on a study looking at how racial discrimination impacts maternal and subsequently infant mental health. “Maternal death rates in America are worse than they were 25 years ago, and this is driven in large part by the large number of Black women that die during pregnancy and in the postpartum,” she said. “Those who experience greater racial discrimination or greater exposure to racism have increased cellular aging. They have these epigenetic changes that are evidence for more problematic health outcomes. They have greater allostatic load which means higher heart rates, higher blood pressure.”

With Sheila Crowell and Nicolette Molina, Conradt is studying Latinas in Utah and how prenatal exposure to racial discrimination could be related to preterm birth outcomes and newborn neurobehavioral problems.