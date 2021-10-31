‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Creepy and Cutting

On Oct. 1, the new Marvel movie, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” released in the United States. It is the third Marvel movie this year, and these new releases have not been disappointing. Although this movie and its prequel that released in 2018 were always kept separate from the other Marvel cinematic universe films in the past, there have been some new developments that may lead to some very exciting crossovers.

The Movie Breakdown

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” itself is a unique movie. It falls into the common movie category — action, but it also incorporates other thematic elements. Personally, I would consider it much more of a comedy than other marvel movies, or other action movies in general. It contains a ton of dark humor that adds to the creepy nature of Venom itself. However, it also has a sort of cheesy, slapstick type of humor.

The plot and timing of this film were very well-planned, and fast-paced. It seemed like it was necessary because it was still a two-hour movie, but there were definitely times when it seemed almost rushed. That, if anything, was something that could have been done better.

In addition to the action and comedy that were very present throughout the film, there was also a deeper theme of friendship. The type of friendship that Venom and Eddie Brock have is an endearing and brotherly one, yet it still experiences ups and downs. This only adds to the genuine nature of how friendship and love is portrayed. In addition, Eddie is able to form a platonic friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Anne, which shows a maturity that he perhaps did not have in the first movie.

The End-Credit Scene

Marvel is very famous for their end-credit scenes. They are one of the first companies, and by far the most popular, that incorporate important plot points into these end scenes. If you are not a Marvel fan who is aware of this beforehand, you might miss them. This exciting concept feeds into the complex nature of the interconnectedness of their films. The scenes will often include characters from other films, and sneak peeks into how they might make an appearance in the next ones.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is no exception to this rule. Although it was not thought to be one of the main Marvel movies, the end credit scene changed up some things big time. The new Spider-Man trailer had just been released several weeks before, so those who have seen it know of the introduction of the multiverse into this new movie. In this end credit scene, Spider-Man himself makes a short appearance, changing much of what we all believed about “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

