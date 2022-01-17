Transforming an Institution: Invisible Labor and Devaluation of Faculty of Color

Of the 843,750 full-time faculty in degree-granting postsecondary institutions in the United States, 573,912 or about 68% are white, according to a 2018 report by the National Center for Education Statistics.

The Pew Research Center reports that although college faculty in the United States are slowly becoming more diverse, they are much more likely than students to be white.

The Invisible Work in Academia

According to Alessandra Cipriani-Detres, a recent University of Utah graduate currently pursuing a master’s degree in higher education at Boston College, it is important to look closely at these numbers to view the diversity within each rank of faculty.

“As you keep going up the ranks, the amount of faculty of color continues to decrease as you go from assistant professor, associate professor to full professor, and there was really a disconnect it seemed like going from those professors who did not have tenure and those who did have tenure,” she said.

Myra Washington is the U’s assistant vice president for faculty equity and diversity in academic affairs. Her job includes advocating for faculty so they are able to progress in their positions.

“Faculty may be promoted and tenured from assistant to associate but then kind of stagnate at that associate level and don’t go up for full … Obviously, [that] has a manner of implications, including salary, access to resources, reputation, all of those things,” Washington said.

A part of combating this, according to Washington, is to make the promotion and tenure process more transparent.

According to Inside Higher Ed, more than 80% of administrators are white and less than 8% are Black or African American.

This same report cites a study demonstrating that women and faculty members of color take on invisible work such as serving as mentors and advisors, being a part of committees and assisting with student organizations, which is devalued when being considered for promotions or tenure.

For Erin Castro, an assistant professor of educational leadership and policy at the U, this idea rings true.

“Yes, and if I were sitting in front of you, I would probably scream it out loud,” she said. “It’s oftentimes invisible emotional labor too, for those of us who are meeting with students after hours and helping students solve really challenging problems.”

Last semester, Castro helped a student who got kicked out of housing navigate his new situation.

“Students feel comfortable coming to us and so we want to support them,” she said.

Darius Bost, a former associate professor of ethnic studies at the U, said oftentimes faculty of color have to do more than the required amount of work to get tenure.

“We’re unable to track the amount of work we do in addition to having to do our traditional scholarship,” he said.