Labor Strikes in Arts and Entertainment: National News and Local Conversations

IATSE’s Fight for Agreement

On Oct. 4, 2021, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced that they were going to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in hopes of pushing the organization to accommodate more humane working conditions.

As of Oct. 16, IATSE and AMPTP had reached a “tentative agreement” towards creating a contract that would resolve conflicts within the industry at the surface level. By Oct. 21, IATSE had released three one-page documents, covering streaming conditions, working conditions and economics as well as the priorities of their membership toward agreement, and by Oct. 28, all 13 IATSE West Coast Studio locals issued a joint statement recommending members vote to ratify the tentative Hollywood Basic Agreement.

IATSE Local 99, based in Salt Lake City, is the union behind entertainment in Utah and Southern Idaho. Before the strike authorization had passed, the local union supported the efforts, posting a video to their Facebook page with the text, “We need a living wage. We need time to sleep. We need better conditions for streaming content. This is about our health […] This is about our future. Vote yes for the strike authorization.”

On Nov. 15, CNBC reported that IATSE “have ratified two contracts with Hollywood’s studios that address the union’s call for better working hours, safer workplace conditions and improved benefits.” The vote was close — 56% in favor of the contracts, 44% voting “no” — with 72% of membership voting.

“Throughout these difficult negotiations, we remained steadfast and resolved in our determination to achieve a contract that is fair and works for the members,” said union President Matthew Loeb. “We succeeded in reaching our objectives but make no mistake, this would never have been possible without the overwhelming showing of support demonstrated by the strike authorization vote. We showed our power and it worked.”

Dangerous Conditions on Display

Amid all of the IATSE news, a cinematographer was fatally shot during the filming of a low-budget movie titled “Rust,” written and produced by Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”), who also stepped into the leading role in the film. On Oct. 21, Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, also injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin had been calling this a “well-oiled crew” in the small dialogue he has had regarding the incident, despite the evidence suggesting otherwise. According to information received by The New York Post, a large number of the camera crew walked off of the set because of the poor gun safety practices just hours before Hutchins and Souza were shot. Up to this point, there had been multiple complaints to production managers and three accidental discharges, and even a moment where an actor was told a gun was “cold” despite it having ammunition in it. Even the assistant director David Halls had said it was a “cold gun” before handing Baldwin the weapon that would end up killing a member of his crew.

The murder of Hutchins was preventable, and the “well-oiled crew” that Baldwin speaks of was either begging for change or existing in ignorant bliss.