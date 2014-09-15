Ute Indian Tribe Scholarship to Debut at End of Semester

A signed agreement formed in April between the U and the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation is now turning into action.

Mary Parker, associate vice president for enrollment management, said as a part of the memorandum, the U created a scholarship fund for the next generation of Native American college students. In exchange for the scholarship, the U may use the “Utes” name.

“The university wants to support Ute and Native American tribes and show the U can be affordable and be a great opportunity for them,” she said.

The U’s Office of Equity and Diversity will establish how this scholarship will be funded, including private donors, fundraising events and through university donations.

Currently, there are no students who have received this scholarship, worth $8,000 with the award money split between two semesters. The process is still being finalized and discussed between the Ute Indian Tribe and the U. Parker said it should be available to students at the end of this Fall Semester.

Students who receive a scholarship are chosen based on academic merit, leadership, commitment to citizenship, school activities and community engagement, in addition to tribal affiliation. Any student who is part of a Native American tribe can apply.

This is the first year the school has agreed to provide this scholarship. Parker said the scholarship committee “brought things to light to help the members of the tribe.”

Miranda Leruth, a freshman in nursing, said she hadn’t heard of this scholarship when entering the U.

“Any scholarship is amazing and I would die to have one,” she said.

