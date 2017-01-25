Women’s Basketball: Utes Drop 2 Road Games

The Utah women’s basketball team looked to capitalize after a big win against Cal at home as they took to the road against Oregon State and Oregon. Utah kept it competitive against the Beavers in the first quarter, but came away with a 70-44 loss. Afterwards, Utah traveled to the University of Oregon to take on the Ducks. Their performance was better, but the Ducks prevailed and came away with the victory, 84-66.

“We just couldn’t score,” said head coach Lynne Roberts after the game. “We kept it close, but Oregon State went on an 11-0 run to end the second quarter and we never recovered from that. Part of the game plan was to take great shots and when we didn’t, they made us pay. Oregon State is really good, they make you pay for your mistakes and that’s why they are one of the top teams in the nation.”

The Utes finished the first quarter competitive enough, and down by just four, 18-14. The second quarter was a different story, as the Beavers outscored the visiting team 21-8.

“I think there are times where we’ll have our runs, and then we’ll have moments where we have lapses and take bad shots or have turnovers,” said sophomore guard Erika Bean. “In those moments, the other teams take advantage and go on their runs.”

Junior forward Emily Potter was the team’s leading scorer, tallying 12 points on 6-of-15 shooting with one block. Junior wing Wendy Anae was the second Ute to score in double figures, notching 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including going 1-of-2 from deep.

Oregon State proved why they are one of the premier teams in both the conference and nation as they shot nearly 49 percent from the field and 50 percent from downtown. The Beavers held the Utes to just 30 percent from the field and 18 percent from deep.

Looking to bounce back and avoid their second losing streak of the season, Utah took on the Ducks.

The first quarter was competitive throughout with two lead changes and three ties. At the end of one the Utes were down by four points, 20-16. However, Utah’s second quarter woes didn’t stop in this game. The ducks took advantage and they outscored the Utes 16-6.

Potter led four Utes in double figures as she poured in 12 points. Junior guard Malia Nawahine scored 10 points. The freshman duo of Megan Jacobs and Kiana Moore both chipped in 11.

In spite of another tough road trip, Bean says the team isn’t too worried and is ready to face Colorado this week.

“We’re definitely not down — we know this is what happens in the Pac-12,” Bean said. “There is great competition game in and game out. We know what we need to do to progress and get better.”

The Utes will travel to Boulder to take on the Buffaloes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. They will return home for a rematch with the Buffaloes at the Huntsman center on Saturday, Jan. 28.

