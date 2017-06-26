Events Calendar June 26-July 2

Ron Campbell, Beatles Cartoon Art Show

Animator Ron Campbell never really wanted to retire in the first place, so at about age 70 he began painting characters based on cartoons he worked on throughout his extensive career. Campbell has animated on shows such as “The Beatles,” “The Smurfs,” “Scooby Doo,” “Flintstones,” “Rugrats, Aaahh! Real Monsters! and much more. “I usually loved characters that had a fault to them” he recalled, reminiscing over the past 50 plus years.

“There is no obligation to buy, never is, never will be. We enjoy people coming.” Campbell humbly proclaimed. Stop by July 7-9 at Prothro Gallery, 314 Main St., Park City, to check out Campbell’s art, maybe purchase a piece and say hey to this fascinating artist. More details are available on his website www.beatlescartoonartshow.com.

Booking a brouhaha

On the fourth floor of the Marriot Library, students of the book arts program are displaying their final projects from spring semester. This showcase is free and a great way to experience the art of the book. Exhibits include many different media from fabrics to paints, and explore the reality of jumping into the pages of a book. This event is no charge and open to the public, located on Level 4/Special Collections Gallery at the Marriot Library, 295 S. 1500 E, Salt Lake City, until June 30. Have a peek into these creative publications during the library’s regular summer hours.

Free yoga

Every Monday and Wednesday you can get your zen on at the Health Sciences Library. The requirements are simple, just bring a mat and your inner yogi. Yoga is great for stress relief, and it counts as exercise while being relaxing. Monday’s class is at 5:15 p.m., and Wednesday’s class is at 12:05 p.m. Classes are on the garden level.

Museums/Exhibits

Are You Normal?

Marriott Library

June 26

Vikings Beyond Legend

Natural History Museum of Utah

Through Jan. 1

Lectures

Learning Abroad 101

A Ray Dolphin Union

June 26 1.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.

Research in progress

745 Wintrobe Renzetti conferenze room

June 28, 9 a.m. -10 a.m.

Atmospheric Sciences Thesis Defense

Intermountain network scientific CC

June 28, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lectures/Workshops

CERT training

Sutton Building

June 26-28

Architecture and New Technology Committee

Eccles Broadcast Center

June 26, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tai Chi/ Qui Gong

Hunstman Cancer Hospital multipurpose room floor 6

9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m.

Reflective Writing Drop in writing activities

Hunstman cancer hospital

June 28 ,11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Simple Book Repairs

Marriott Library

June 28, 5.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Step into Life

Hunstman Cancer Hospital multipurpose room floor 6

June 28, 5.30 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.

Letterpress printing text +image

Marriott Library

June 29, 5.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Workshop Citation Management

Sill Center

June 30, 2.30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Atmospheric Sciences Thesis Defense

intermountain network scientific CC Warnock Engineering Building

June 30, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Misc.

Fabulous Fridays

A Ray Olpin union

June 30, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Star Party

Physics Building

June 28, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.