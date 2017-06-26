Events Calendar June 26-July 2

Ron Campbell, Beatles Cartoon Art Show
Animator Ron Campbell never really wanted to retire in the first place, so at about age 70 he began painting characters based on cartoons he worked on throughout his extensive career. Campbell has animated on shows such as “The Beatles,” “The Smurfs,” “Scooby Doo,” “Flintstones,” “Rugrats, Aaahh! Real Monsters! and much more. “I usually loved characters that had a fault to them” he recalled, reminiscing over the past 50 plus years.
“There is no obligation to buy, never is, never will be. We enjoy people coming.” Campbell humbly proclaimed. Stop by July 7-9 at Prothro Gallery, 314 Main St., Park City, to check out Campbell’s art, maybe purchase a piece and say hey to this fascinating artist. More details are available on his website www.beatlescartoonartshow.com.
Booking a brouhaha
On the fourth floor of the Marriot Library, students of the book arts program are displaying their final projects from spring semester. This showcase is free and a great way to experience the art of the book. Exhibits include many different media from fabrics to paints, and explore the reality of jumping into the pages of a book. This event is no charge and open to the public, located on Level 4/Special Collections Gallery at the Marriot Library, 295 S. 1500 E, Salt Lake City, until June 30. Have a peek into these creative publications during the library’s regular summer hours.
Free yoga
Every Monday and Wednesday you can get your zen on at the Health Sciences Library. The requirements are simple, just bring a mat and your inner yogi. Yoga is great for stress relief, and it counts as exercise while being relaxing. Monday’s class is at 5:15 p.m., and Wednesday’s class is at 12:05 p.m. Classes are on the garden level.
Museums/Exhibits
Are You Normal?
Marriott Library
June 26
Vikings Beyond Legend
Natural History Museum of Utah
Through Jan. 1
Lectures
Learning Abroad 101
A Ray Dolphin Union
June 26 1.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.
Research in progress
745 Wintrobe Renzetti conferenze room
June 28, 9 a.m. -10 a.m.
Atmospheric Sciences Thesis Defense
Intermountain network scientific CC
June 28, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Lectures/Workshops
CERT training
Sutton Building
June 26-28
Architecture and New Technology Committee
Eccles Broadcast Center
June 26, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Tai Chi/ Qui Gong
Hunstman Cancer Hospital multipurpose room floor 6
9.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m.
Reflective Writing Drop in writing activities
Hunstman cancer hospital
June 28 ,11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Simple Book Repairs
Marriott Library
June 28, 5.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.
Step into Life
Hunstman Cancer Hospital multipurpose room floor 6
June 28, 5.30 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.
Letterpress printing text +image
Marriott Library
June 29, 5.30 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.
Workshop Citation Management
Sill Center
June 30, 2.30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Atmospheric Sciences Thesis Defense
intermountain network scientific CC Warnock Engineering Building
June 30, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Misc.
Fabulous Fridays
A Ray Olpin union
June 30, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Star Party
Physics Building
June 28, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.