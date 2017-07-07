More to Feminism than Meets the Eye

Feminism — what a taboo word it has become. When I tell people I identify as a feminist, I usually get a negative reaction. Most men I talk to about feminism have the idea that feminists are exclusively extremists, ones who want to rule the world, hate all men, complain about everything, the list goes on. I want to explain my definition of feminism and encourage everyone — including men — to identify as feminists.

There are many aspects to my definition of feminism. First, you must understand that historically some feminists think they can speak for all women. This is incorrect. In order to be a feminist, you must learn the definition of intersectionality. This word indicates the inclusion of all human characteristics into possible identifications. The mixture that makes you, you. For example, my intersectionality is white, female, student, middle-class, mom, abled, etc. Feminists need to realize everyone has a different intersectionality, therefore, you cannot speak for every woman. White women don’t understand the inequality minorities face. Most upper-class women don’t understand what it’s like to be poor. Straight women don’t understand what the LGBTQ+ community goes through. We all must realize everyone’s different identities and learn from them, stand up for them, and encourage them.

Second, I do not hate men. Let me repeat, I do not hate men. This is a misrepresentation of feminism. And if you identify as a feminist and say as a feminist that you hate men, then you are completely misinterpreting what this identity stands for. To be a feminist means wanting every person to be treated equally, and this includes men. What men need to realize, however, is that women have not been treated equally, and they still aren’t today. We have made progress, but that doesn’t mean we are equal. It is a fact that women, statistically speaking, get paid less than men in the work force. This does not mean every job and company pays women less. This means, on average, women get paid less for the same work. This is part of the fight for equality, and I would think most men would want this fixed.

We do live in a patriarchal society. Throughout history, positions of power have been held predominantly by men. For example, there are more men in politics than women by a large number. Though this is true, it does not mean I hate every man who is a politician or that I wish them ill. What I want to fight for is diversity, because this would represent all Americans, meaning more people would be understood. My point is as a woman, I do not want a man making decisions about my body. Whether you’re for or against Planned Parenthood, abortion, birth control, maternity care, etc., we should have women making these decisions for women, both Republican and Democrat.

The same goes for minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, the impoverished. White men and women only should not be representing all of the above. I am not saying white men can’t make good decisions. I’m saying they don’t fully understand what these identities mean and go through on a daily basis.

What makes the identity of feminism difficult to embrace is the extreme women who speak louder than the rest. The biggest thing I want to point out is, this is a small group of women, and they do not represent us all. A huge problem America is facing today is media misrepresentation. One example is the Black Lives Matter movement. This group wasn’t created for violence. This group was created to bring light to injustice, to fight for equality, to bring people together who understand each other. Instead, the media has created a negative view and only shows a few people who ruin it for the rest. It isn’t fair to judge people based on one bad experience with another person who identifies the same way. Maybe you heard a feminist explain how much they hate men and are disrespectful, but this does not mean this is how all feminists are.

People need to learn to have an open mind about other people. Most of us want the same things. We want equality for everyone of all shapes, sizes and identities. We don’t want violence or injustice. Feminism isn’t about women hating men and leaving all other identities out. It’s about equality for all people, empathy, love and treating all people with respect. Based on my definition, I would hope people who have a negative view on feminists have learned something, and maybe next time you meet one, you can have respect for them and an open mind. I’m proud to label myself a feminist because of my definition of feminism, and you can bet I will fight for it.

letters@chronicle.utah.edu