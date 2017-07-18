Dashboard Confessional Mixing Old, New Songs on Tour

Dashboard Confessional became well known after the release of the song “Screaming Infidelities” in 2000, and the band has continued to make music people are able to connect and engage with ever since. After being featured in a variety of television shows and movies (like “One Tree Hill,” “NCIS,” “Spider-Man 2” and “Made of Honor”), the band is back with new music on its summer headline tour with The All-American Rejects. Starting in Costa Mesa, California, Dashboard Confessional will be working its way across the United States, and the band will be arriving at the Sandy City Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 18.

Excited fans will hear many of their favorites on the tour and maybe some of the material from the new album the group has been working on in between tours. In this new album, lead singer Chris Carrabba maintains the energy he is known for, but he moves Dashboard Confessional’s emotional alternative style in a more raw direction. Using acoustic guitars and softer percussion, the song “Heart.Beat.Here” for example, is upbeat with a serious, emotional depth created through the collaboration of the lyrics and music. The track follows the same patterns that made Carrabba famous, but it feels more intimate. Fans who love his heartfelt and honest lyrics are going to be surprised and delighted by the next album — Dashboard Confessional’s first new release since 2009. Carrabba has not compromised the deep themes he explores through his music, but he has developed them. With phrases like “We found our way past our youthful fears / And fought our way through the pain and tears / And we drove our stakes in the place most dear,” it is clear the group has grown since the last album, and it is definitely giving fans something to look forward to.

The familiar introspective themes and earnest lyrics prove that no matter what changes are made in the band’s musicality, Dashboard Confessional will still be the same at its core. This album is going to be an authentic endeavor to broaden the band’s horizons and carry its old sound in a new direction. Fans will see a softer, but not uninteresting side to the alternative rock band, without any concessions in genre, vocals or theme.

The All-American Rejects, who entered the music scene around the same time as Dashboard Confessional, will be accompanying the band on this national tour, combining its brash, fun and bold pop-rock sound with Carrabba’s almost mellow and sincere alternative tone. The All-American Rejects will also be releasing a new album this year (the band’s fifth), and it may be blending the old and the new in its part of Dashboard Confessional’s summer tour.

Opening for Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects on their summer headline tour are The Maine and The Social Animals, a well put together line-up, The All-American Rejects’ and The Social Animals’ upbeat tones will be playful complements to Dashboard Confessional’s introspective reflections.

Tickets and upgrades are still available online at www.dashboardconfessional.com, and the concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on July 18.

