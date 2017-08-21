Events Calendar: First Week of School Festivities

Francisco Olivo

McRay Magleby Poster Sale

Come get some cool $1 posters at the Marriott Library in the Gould Auditorium on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These posters were created by McRay Magleby, a professor who taught at Brigham Young University and the University of Utah for years. McRay has left lasting impressions on audiences with his creations and designs, such as his Cultural Olympiad poster for the 2002 Olympics and the Wave of Peace poster (40 year anniversary of the bombing on Hiroshima). These McRay posters are cool, unique and will help deck out your place in style for the semester.

Solar Eclipse Viewing

Free glasses will be given out to students at the Marriott Library Plaza so they can watch the Solar Eclipse (an event to remember for the rest of your life) on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Be a part of the fun and come enjoy free SunChips and Capri Suns while watching this amazing event take place. There will also be giveaways during the viewing, giving you a chance to get some cool stuff for the start of the school year. So join in on this solar experience with your friends and fellow students, and leave with once in a lifetime memories you can cherish forever.

Welcome Kick off

Have fun during Welcome Week with yard games, food, music and free stuff as a part of the Kick-Off event on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Marriott Library Plaza. This event takes place alongside the Career & Professional Development Center and University College, and it introduces students to the staff as well as an upcoming social media contest. Get familiar with these wonderful people while relaxing and partying it up a bit while settling into your new classes. Plus get details on the social media contest to better your chance of winning.

Exhibits

Malade Exhibit

Now – Sept. 15

Eccles Health Sciences Library

Idaho Booker’s Dozen: an exhibition

Now – Aug. 28

Marriott Library

The Sun, The Moon, The Stars!: A Hands-on Rare book Display

Aug. 21 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Marriott Library

Star Party

Held weekly Wednesday Aug. 23, 8 – 10 p.m.

Physics Building

Classes

Silk Painting

Aug. 22 & 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital

Tai Chi/ Qi Gong

Held weekly Monday and Thursday, 9:30- 10:30 a.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital

Angels in America part 1: Millennium Approaches

Aug. 19, 12 p.m., and Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Broadway Center Cinema

Student Job Fair

Aug. 23 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A. Ray Olpin Union

Free Stuff

Fabulous Fridays

Held weekly Friday, 3 – 5 p.m.

A. Ray Olpin Union