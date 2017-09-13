U Students Call on Administration to Cancel Ben Shapiro Event

Upwards of 50 students spent approximately four hours outside of University of Utah President David Pershing’s office Tuesday demanding he cancel a speaking engagement for Ben Shapiro, a right-wing political figure, that is currently slated for Sept. 27.
The protest was organized by the U’s chapter of Chicanx Student Movement of Aztlán (MEChA), a leftist student group that seeks to make higher education more accessible to marginalized populations and, according to the national movement’s website, “strive for a society free of imperialism, racism, sexism and homophobia.” Other student groups, including the U’s Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) and the Black Student-Union, joined MEChA.
Holding signs that read things like, “Y’all can’t do anything, or y’all won’t do anything?” protesters demanded Pershing come out of his office to address their concerns — which he did for just under 10 minutes.
“You’ve heard what I have written about our commitment to diversity,” Pershing said. “We believe that. We are strongly supportive of that.”
U spokesperson Chris Nelson said he wants students to realize that the U didn’t invite Shapiro, he is being brought in by a student group. To the U, it’s a matter of free speech.
“The policy of the university is that a fully-registered student group has the right, just like you do, to invite speakers … The jurisdiction we have is safety,” Pershing explained, as he was met with jeers.
One student, who asked not to be identified, responded sarcastically, “Normalizing hate speech makes me feel so safe.”
Another student told Pershing they were scared to go to class. He replied, “That’s bad.”
Erin Mariah Hight, one of the students protesting the event, challenged the U’s policy.
“If every student in this room threatened to pull their records from the university right now and you lost all of that tuition money, we know you would find a way to make it work,” Hight said. “Institutions find loopholes, and when they don’t find them, they make them. So make one.”
The student group holding the event is the U’s chapter of Young America’s Foundation, a conservative organization that describes themselves as “inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise and traditional values.”
The Facebook page of the public event says Shapiro will “take on leftist myths of white privilege, trigger warnings, microaggressions and diversity.” As of Wednesday morning, 738 people had RSVPed as going, while 711 were interested. Meanwhile, two pages organizing a counter-protest show that 432 plan on rallying and 1,644 are interested.
The former editor-at-large of Breitbart News and founder and editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire has been met with backlash when he has spoken at other universities in the past.
California State University, Los Angeles (CSULA), President William Covino attempted to cancel an event at the school, but backpedaled after being threatened with multiple lawsuits. Student protesters surrounded the building where Shapiro was speaking, not allowing attendees inside. Some students snuck in through the back doors and Shapiro spoke anyway. Afterward, protesters barricaded event-goers in until Shapiro left through a secret exit. Young America’s Foundation and Shapiro later filed a lawsuit against CSULA, saying the school violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
Shapiro was banned from holding an event at DePaul University, a private institution, after violence erupted at a speaking engagement for Milo Yiannopoulos, a political commentator commonly associated with the alt-right.
He is scheduled to speak at the University of California, Berkeley, on Thursday. Officials expect a mass protest in response to the event and have arranged for an increased police presence. U officials and police officers plan to attend in an effort to develop their own security plan.
“We’re going to California to assess that situation and how they handle it, and the movement of the crowd, and bring back some of that here,” said U Police Deputy Chief Rick McLenon. “We will have every officer in our department on duty that day, and we have also been in contact with Salt Lake City and some outside resources to possibly assist with security for participants in the event. When I say participants, that’s both sides — so unbiased.”
As students remained outside of Pershing’s office asking for more time to speak with him, the president left the building with three police escorts. Protesters then focused their attention on talking to Vice President of Student Affairs Barb Snyder. According to U officials, Snyder was not in her office that day.
“University of Utah administration, it is a very interesting strategy to just walk away,” said one protester, who asked not to be identified, into a megaphone. “Please, give me advice on how to walk away from my identity.”
At one point during the sit-in, Associated Students of the University of Utah President Zach Berger and Vice President of University Relations Zoe Kozlowski sat down with protesters to listen to their concerns.
When the group realized they were not going to get face time with Snyder, they migrated to a Presidential Search Committee public hearing to receive input on Pershing’s replacement. The president announced earlier this year that he planned to retire after a highly publicized scandal between the school, University of Utah Health and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
As they were followed by police, the protesters filed into the law building’s Moot Courtroom carrying posters decrying Pershing’s lack of action in regard to the Shapiro event. Four of the students stood, each touching on how they would like to see a president that spends more time listening to minority populations at the U.
“Something I would like to see from administration, as well as the president’s office, is the initiative to address issues that affect marginalized students without the marginalized students having to come to the office and having to come and confront administration to make them address these issues,” said one student.
After the hearing, Patricia Jones, a member of the search committee and Utah Board of Regents, spoke personally with the protesters asking for further suggestions. Protesters pointed out the lack of diversity on the Presidential Search Committee. Of 20 members, only four are people of color. Geoffrey Landward, an assistant commissioner with the Utah System of Higher Education who is helping organize the hiring process, promised students that there would be a more diverse group included when interviewing candidates. Protesters said one of their main concerns, however, is what they view as the current administration’s lack of accountability.
In 2016, the U released a list of 13 initiatives the school was pursuing to improve the racial climate on campus. One student protester said they want to see further protection of marginalized populations at the U, holding a poster that read, “Don’t talk about the 13 initiatives.”
MEChA member Juan Salazar said, “The safety of the students should be considered before legal policies, because we pay tuition and that goes to the university.”
e.anderson@dailyutahchronicle.com
@emilyreanderson
Wow. How anti-Semitic of them not to want a Jewish person to share his freedom of speech!
It’s not freedom of speech when someone’s speech oppressed others freedom to be a human being.
Maybe you are right, but how is Shapiro and his message violating your definition of freedom of speech?
No one is being oppressed, did you see how they allowed to just mob the president’s office like that?
Can you provide a Shapiro quote that shows his speech oppressing others to have the freedom to be a human being?
Ben Shapiro turns people into aliens? Or iguanas? He is one of the more polite, if pointed, speakers out there. I don’t always agree with him; I ALWAYS learn from him. And I have never yet left his speeches a non-human. I am baffled by the assertion that a Jew (who tops the list of receivers of anti-Semitic hate speech, to boot) is considered a Nazi. As Ben would say, wut?!
Lame, at least come up with a better premise for your protest. If Richard Spencer (I think that is the white supremacist dudes name) was the guest YAF invited, I could get behind your platforms claims. Especially the rasicim, homophobia, and sexism comments (didn’t want to Google imperialism and see if that fit him). But if Ben says things so harmful you actually panic before/during/at school, then you need to provide objective evidence. Or we are reduced to assuming things because “I” think them to be true.
Wow… liberal cancer finally spread to good patriotic states. I used to live in Utah, it is one of final fronteer. The best states to raise kids. So sad…
As someone who has lived in Utah my entire life, I can tell you this is a terrible place to raise children, and it’s because of people like you who treat inclusion like a “cancer”. Utah’s backward, conservative culture is precisely why we have such a high homeless youth population and such high teen suicide rates.
Weird, at the Utah football game I watched on the amazing big screen scoreboard that “at the U you can be U”….. Guess you can only be “U” if it fits the narrative.
I can’t believe this cancer has spread to Utah. Ben Shapiro isn’t even offensive or controversial. He speaks to the facts and doesn’t offer unsupported opinions. He cites all of his research. All of these snowflakes need to go to Canada like they said they would… or better yet, Mexico. They seem to think Mexicans are great, so they can go melt there.
I graduated from the U with degrees in Political Science and Economics and I enjoyed my time there largely due to the diversity of thought. I am a white LDS male and certainly I was exposed to ideas I didn’t agree with. I was introduced to Marxist professors. You listen politely and you learn what you can. It is absurd and outrageous to me that Ben Shapiro, an anti-fascist, anti-alt right, who himself is a target of alt-right hate, and a constant advocate of non-violent political speech is being reacted to in this way. It is ridiculous. The hysteria in this country, and those fanning it to destroy the system, to destroy 1st Amendment protections, should give everyone who cares about our civil liberties real concern. To all these protesting Shapiro I say: Grow up and listen. You might come away with some insights and ideas that will make you a more educated person.
As you stated, it’s Ben Shapiro’s first amendment right to speak but so it is this students’ first amendment right to speak out against him. We both agree these students pay tuition and they have a right to say where that money goes to. Furthermore is their right to say they don’t want going towards some who has said some very homophobic and xenophobe statements. The comments left on this article validates when these protestors have stated. They use their first amendment right and are told to go back to Mexico. Ironic isn’t you guys want them to stuck it up but are quick to tell them to go to Mexico because they aren’t agreeing with you.
As President Pershing was careful to point out to the professors, Ben Shapiro was not invited onto the campus. Student tuition is not going toward this event at all, it is organized and funded privately. Furthermore, I would challenge you to point out any homophobic or xenophobic statements that Mr. Shapiro has made in the past. He is a brilliant orator, though I often disagree with him. I am looking forward to this privately funded event.
Let me preface by saying I write this as a life long democrat and liberal in the Truest sense.It’s time we stop calling them anti-fascists and start calling them for what they are: a militant group pushing to overthrow the American system and replace it with a communist totalitarian system.
Limiting free speech, removing history (no matter how disgraceful it may be) and attempting to change or control the language are all straight from the playbooks of the very despots of history which they claim to oppose.
Any true liberal who supports free speech, and has an iota of pride in America should call these thugs for what they are and oppose them at every opportunity. The fact that the narrative of the left has pushed the definition of being a liberal to somehow mean you support an ideology which history shows to be evil is just as disgusting as the way they brand anyone who believes in basic conservative principles as ‘nazis’. When they do either, it removes the legitimacy of their claims and alienates those whose support they seek to garner.
Over the past year, I’ve found myself as a liberal having more in common with those of the tea party than those who claim to rally for the ‘liberal’ cause. Between their equation of anyone who disagrees with them to nazis, their seeming ‘victimhood olympics’ and their continued aplogism towards the largest offender of human rights for women and the LGBT – Radical Islam- The radical left is doing nothing to help the liberal cause and everything to solidify support for Trump
Anyone who is secure in who they are and stands firm in their convictions won’t be offended when they hear something that doesn’t line up with their own beliefs.
I remember when G. Gordon Liddy was invited to speak at the U in 1988 (I think). I don’t remember by whom or by what group he was invited, but I was amazed that he was paid such a huge ($10K?) fee. The only thing that made him famous was his criminal conviction for his involvement in the Watergate scandal. I was required to attend for a political science class I was taking, but I recognized that it was the right of the group to invite him and it was the right of anyone who didn’t like Liddy’s actions or politics to not attend (Except for those required to attend for a grade.) But protesting a speaker’s appearance is like wanting to take your ball and go home because your precious feelings have been hurt. Except it isn’t your ball. And get over your hurt feelings. If you are always going to be offended by Ben Shapiro, or anyone whose views are contrary to yours, then you will go through life constantly being offended. And as a result you will be miserable.
“If every student in this room threatened to pull their records from the university right now and you lost all of that tuition money, we know you would find a way to make it work,” Hight said. “Institutions find loopholes, and when they don’t find them, they make them. So make one.”
And the proper and correct response is: “You’re right. We’ll pull your files for you. While we’re doing that, clean out your dorm rooms. Pick up your records at the Registrar’s Office and leave the campus by no later than noon tomorrow. Good-bye. Good luck in your future educational endeavours … somewhere else. Good day.”
I liked reading your article Emily. Good work. I think you can still improve on stuff like this, but I believe you (your article) provided solid context. Thank you for sharing the information; based on the comments it looks like their are quite a few people engaged in the topic, and like I said, nice job.
Practice the tolerance you preach. Left, right or center everyone has the right to free speech and college campuses aren’t an exception. Peaceful protesting is fine, attempting to silence a speaker because you do not agree with them is Fascism.