Five New Members Join the U’s Board of Trustees

The University of Utah’s board of trustees gained five new members, bidding farewell to Lisa Eccles, Taft Price, and Cristina Ortega. Appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert and confirmed by the state Senate in early July, the new trustees bring years of experience to the U.

Katie Eccles, Anne-Marie Lampropoulos and David Parkin stepped into their positions alongside the new president of the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors Joe Sargetakis and ASUU President Zach Berger.

Phillip Clinger, vice-chair of the board, said of the new trustees, “I was very pleased because of their varied educational and professional backgrounds and also because of their reputations for having made meaningful prior contributions to the community and state.”

Lampropoulos, a former writer for the Daily Utah Chronicle, attended the U and later received a master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School. Having served on various boards of directors and on the Utah Valley University board of trustees for three and a half years. Lampropoulos said she is eager to do her part in pushing the U to its full potential.

“I believe the board should help the university achieve its strategic mission and goals by addressing issues such as housing, academic programs, access for various students, honorary degrees, and the overall vision and direction that the U pursues,” she said.

The board aims to bring the voice of the public to issues facing the U from trustees like Lampropoulos who are passionate not only about the U but also about higher education.

“Education is the key to success in life regardless of what you choose to pursue,” Lampropoulos said. “My college experience at Columbia and the U was life-changing and charted my life course. I hope to help provide that same awakening and skill set for as many students as possible regardless of their backgrounds.”

With specific assignments given to each board member, these trustees take on a lot of responsibility.

“As the flagship university of the state system, the University of Utah has many colleges and programs that are unique and require oversight,” Clinger said. “This, in turn, requires our trustees to be deeply involved and committed to our individual assignments on the board.”

Clinger said he is impressed by the involvement of all five new members and is looking forward to the first full board meeting with the new members on August 8.

Lampropoulos said, “We must work to preserve the U’s standing as a world-class institution — now and in the future.”

