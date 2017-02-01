‘Humans of New York’ creater to speak at the U

Brandon Stanton, originator of the internet-famous Facebook page, Humans of New York, will speak at Kingsbury Hall March 9 at 12 p.m.

Named one of Time Magazine‘s 30 Under 30 People Changing The World, Stanton boasts 17.8 million likes on Facebook for his popular photojournalistic work.

Humans of New York emerged as a Facebook Page, documenting the lives of random people in New York City through images and interviews. The page grew to represent more than individual photos of NYC pedestrians—quickly becoming the encompassing voice of a community that is trademarked by pervasive isolation.

Stanton has collected portraits in nearly twenty different countries, including Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

“We hope that through studying Stanton’s work and attending his keynote, U of U students will get a richer sense of individual human experience and of the common ground on which we can build together,” said Mark Matheson, director of the MUSE Project and English professor.

Matheson believes Stanton’s example will “inspire our students to imagine what’s possible for them in their own education and early professional lives.”

Free tickets will be available to University of Utah students starting Feb. 1 at the Kingsbury Hall box office and will extend Feb. 8. to faculty, staff and the general public.

